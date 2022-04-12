ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sometimes it's just fun to watch a baseball player get hit in the butt with a pitch

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

There’s a lot of serious things happening in the world, and in all of our own little worlds. With all of that comes a bunch of anxiety and stress and concerns and doubts and sleepless nights and just all sorts of things that make life tough.

We all need escapes when we can find them and last night a pro baseball player’s butt provided just that.

I know what you’re thinking – Andy, have you lost it, man? A baseball player’s what now?

A baseball player’s butt, guys.

A baseball player’s butt.

Let’s have some fun this morning. Let’s laugh it up. Let’s watch a pro baseball player get beaned in the butt with a pitch.

Oakland’s Sean Murphy was in the batter’s box in Tampa last night just looking to get a hit off of Chris Mazza when suddenly his buttocks went viral all over social media.

Look what happened to this poor fella.

I’ve watched it like 300 times.

It’s mesmerizing.

I get lost in it.

It’s the best hit-by-pitch in baseball history.

It’s your moment of zen.

Have a great Tuesday, everyone.

Quick hits: NBA playoff predictions… Phillies player apologizes to fans… Rays OF throws 46 mph pitch… And more.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

– The NBA play-in series start tonight and my pal Charles Curtis has predictions for how everything in the playoffs is going to play out.

– Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm apologized to fans after he was seen saying “I (expletive hate this place” during last night’s game in Philly. That should go well for him!

– Rays OF Brett Phillips pitched two innings last night in a blowout loss and his 46 mph pitches were incredible.

– Christian D’Andrea ranks the top 10 QBs available in this year’s NFL draft, which is quickly approaching.

