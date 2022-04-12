ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The MLB alternate City Connect Nike jerseys, ranked: Where the Astros' 'Space City' threads land

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGzHj_0f6tUfkB00

There have only been nine MLB alternate jerseys released since 2021 — they’re known as “City Connect” threads — but that gives us plenty to debate about.

The Houston Astros joined the fray recently with their “Space City” jerseys that dropped on April 10. We also got a dose of cherry blossom goodness from the Washington Nationals, leading us to debate if the Nats or the Wizards nailed it with their takes on the beautiful D.C. trees.

So let’s rank those nine jerseys by how awesome they are, the definition of which is a complicated formula (AKA, just how much I’d want to buy one for myself, if given the option).

9

San Francisco Giants

I get the bridge and fog thing … but it’s just not working for me and it’s SUCH a huge departure from their normal colors that it feels like a different team’s jerseys entirely.

8

Chicago Cubs

It’s similar to the feeling I have above. There should be some connection to the usual unis, and while I dig the “WRIGLEYVILLE” logo, it’s a little vanilla overall.

7

Boston Red Sox

Points for the Boston Marathon finish line concept, but they are VERY yellow.

6

Los Angeles Dodgers

I like the all-blue look, I dig “Los Dodgers,” but I want more!

5

Arizona Diamondbacks

Serpentines! There’s something really intriguing with the color and the hats. Still a little on the plain side, but I’d buy one if I was a D-Backs fan.

4

Washington Nationals

I was sort of down on them in comparison to what the Wizards did … but seeing them in action recently made me appreciate them more.

3

Miami Marlins

I initially didn’t love them. But the more I looked, the more I liked, and the history — it’s honoring the Havana Sugar Kings — makes it a winner.

2

Houston Astros

I LOVE THE SPACE CITY JERSEYS SO MUCH! Just enough to remind you that it’s the Astros, the lettering is perfect, wow. It’s just that there’s one other City Connect that eked out a win …

1

Chicago White Sox

These are undefeated.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect picks up 1st MLB win

Miguel Yajure is on the board. The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander picked up his first MLB win on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings in the 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Yajure’s teammates doused him with water in the clubhouse after the contest. “It was good, everybody was yelling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Ranked Happiest City In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians have another reason to smile. Mindbody ranked Miami the happiest city in the U.S. It’s the third year in a row for the honor, which is part of a larger wellness study. Behind Miami is Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and Chicago to round out the top five. Another Florida city, Jacksonville, came in seventh. This latest honor comes not long after Mindbody had ranked Miami the country’s healthiest city. According to Mindbody, the Magic City “has the highest number of residents who engage in exercise at least once a week (over 80%) and do so for at least 90 minutes a week (over 56%).”
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Shaq Predicting A First Round Sweep: NBA World Reacts

Shaq is predicting a first-round sweep in one of the four Eastern Conference playoff matchups. A popular pick for a short series has been the Bulls-Bucks series, but Shaq went in a different direction. He thinks that the Philadelphia 76ers won’t let the Toronto Raptors take a game off them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Here are the 10 oldest players on OD rosters

You know you’re getting older, becoming a real grownup, when you realize you’re the same age as Major League Baseball players. Then it dawns on you that players your age are considered “grizzled veterans.” And then, eventually, there’s no one your age in Major League Baseball left. Then you are old.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#City Connect Nike#The Houston Astros#The Washington Nationals#Wizards#San Francisco Giants#Cubs#Wrigleyville#Boston Red Sox#Patriots#Nike City Connect
CBS New York

Mets' bullpen implodes in 8th inning in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 13 (Bet on a Pitching Duel Between Scherzer and Nola)

Mets +1.5 (-190) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Despite being slight underdogs, the Mets have the advantage on the mound in my mind. But, it's not by much. Scherzer might be 37 but he looked great in his season debut against the Nats. He struck out six in six innings and gave up just three hits. Scherzer did cough up three runs but overall he looked sharp and I expect him to make the necessary adjustments heading into this series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former LA Outfielder Thinks Most of MLB Cheated Like Astros

The Houston Astros sign stealing scandal is one of the biggest scandals in modern baseball. It permanently altered how baseball fans view the 2017 World Series, especially Dodgers fans. Given that it's a tainted title, it's understandable. Even after a few years later, players and fans still aren't quite over...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy