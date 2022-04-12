The MLB alternate City Connect Nike jerseys, ranked: Where the Astros' 'Space City' threads land

There have only been nine MLB alternate jerseys released since 2021 — they’re known as “City Connect” threads — but that gives us plenty to debate about.

The Houston Astros joined the fray recently with their “Space City” jerseys that dropped on April 10. We also got a dose of cherry blossom goodness from the Washington Nationals, leading us to debate if the Nats or the Wizards nailed it with their takes on the beautiful D.C. trees.

So let’s rank those nine jerseys by how awesome they are, the definition of which is a complicated formula (AKA, just how much I’d want to buy one for myself, if given the option).

9

San Francisco Giants

I get the bridge and fog thing … but it’s just not working for me and it’s SUCH a huge departure from their normal colors that it feels like a different team’s jerseys entirely.

8

Chicago Cubs

It’s similar to the feeling I have above. There should be some connection to the usual unis, and while I dig the “WRIGLEYVILLE” logo, it’s a little vanilla overall.

7

Boston Red Sox

Points for the Boston Marathon finish line concept, but they are VERY yellow.

6

Los Angeles Dodgers

I like the all-blue look, I dig “Los Dodgers,” but I want more!

5

Arizona Diamondbacks

Serpentines! There’s something really intriguing with the color and the hats. Still a little on the plain side, but I’d buy one if I was a D-Backs fan.

4

Washington Nationals

I was sort of down on them in comparison to what the Wizards did … but seeing them in action recently made me appreciate them more.

3

Miami Marlins

I initially didn’t love them. But the more I looked, the more I liked, and the history — it’s honoring the Havana Sugar Kings — makes it a winner.

2

Houston Astros

I LOVE THE SPACE CITY JERSEYS SO MUCH! Just enough to remind you that it’s the Astros, the lettering is perfect, wow. It’s just that there’s one other City Connect that eked out a win …

1

Chicago White Sox

These are undefeated.