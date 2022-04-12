USA TODAY's experts vote on MVP, Rookie of the Year, and more: Is Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid the winner?

It’s time to tabulate the votes and hand out some hardware.

Now that the NBA regular season has concluded, we wanted to see how the award races are shaping up for MVP and various other individual accolades.

So we reached out to our trusted peers to provide some of their thoughts.

Our panel included 25 writers who cover the NBA in different capacities across USA TODAY. You can see exactly who participated in this exercise at the end of this page, but we have voters from our staff as well as a dozen other publications within USA TODAY’s vast network.

The voting system was exactly the same one the NBA uses, although the league is able to get official ballots from more voters than the group that we surveyed.

MVP calculations were as follows: First-place votes were worth ten points, second-place votes were worth seven points, third-place votes were worth five points, fourth-place votes were four points, and fifth-place votes were one point.

For all other awards, first-place votes received five points while second-place votes received three points and third-place votes received one point. To see how the results changed since our most recent update at the All-Star break, check out the last time we did this vote.

Most Valuable Player

When we last surveyed our panel, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was considered the frontrunner to win the league’s Most Valuable Player. However, the mood has since changed. Denver’s Nikola Jokic has become the favorite, and if the actual vote follows suit, he would become the thirteenth player to win MVP in back-to-back years. Such a win would also give Jokic more MVP trophies than Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal; both only received the honor once.

Defensive Player of the Year

Although he doesn’t have as much of a lead as he did last time we spoke, and Boston’s Marcus Smart is right on his tail, Utah big man Rudy Gobert is still considered our favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. With a win this year, Gobert would join Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the players with the most DPOY trophies to their name. Utah’s defense is not nearly as dominant as Boston’s or Miami’s. But Gobert is still an otherworldly rim protector who grades out as the best defensive player in the league in almost all advanced metrics.

Rookie of the Year

The results of our last survey had Cleveland’s Evan Mobley with a massive lead over Toronto’s Scottie Barnes. Mobley still maintains the edge — but Barnes has narrowed the gap considerably. Barnes ended his campaign as the rookie with the largest percentage of minutes played for their squad, and he is already one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. Mobley, meanwhile, was wildly impactful for the Cavaliers and immediately changed their entire defensive identity for the better.

Most Improved Player

Of the awards that we surveyed our panel about, the NBA’s Most Improved Player finished with the closest results. As he did in our update at the All-Star break, Grizzlies star Ja Morant wound up in the pole position. But there are several other impressive candidates, too, including Morant’s own teammate Desmond Bane. To be sure, Morant ascended into greatness in 2021-22. The league also saw some leaps forward into All-Star status from the likes of both Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray. As we wrote last month, Jordan Poole ought to be considered, too.

Sixth Man of the Year

The award that requires the least analysis is the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. As the only bench player to average more than 20.0 points per game in 2021-22, Miami’s Tyler Herro has deservedly run away with this trophy. While the other serious candidates include Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which anyone outside of Herro is the player who ends up as the winner.

Coach of the Year

While others had impressive campaigns, too, there isn’t much room for debate as to why Phoenix’s Monty Williams was voted as our Coach of the Year. Not only did the Suns have the best record in the NBA, but they also finished with eight more wins than any other team in the league. They were clearly the best team in basketball, and while Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff both helped their teams exceed expectations, this year showcased an especially masterful coaching performance by Williams.

