Kern County, CA

Ex-Kern firefighter sentenced on child porn charge

By Jason Kotowski
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County firefighter who pleaded no contest to child porn possession was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in prison.

Christopher Vega was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff’s investigators last year received a report through Internet Crimes Against Children regarding uploaded files containing child pornography and discovered the IP address used was assigned to Kern County Fire Station 25 in Buttonwillow, according to court filings .

They obtained the station’s work schedule and found Vega was the only person assigned to work and present when each internet connection was made, the filings say.

Investigators found more than 600 illegal images and videos on electronic devices seized at the station and his home in Santa Barbara County, according to the filings.

Vega was arrested in December and resigned from the department.

Man held on more than $8M bail in child molestation case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is being held on more than $8 million bail after being charged with multiple felonies in connection with molesting two girls. Phillip Grandson III, 25, was arrested April 5 and faces nine felonies, according to Superior Court records. He’s held on $8,240,000 bail. Both alleged victims were under […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
