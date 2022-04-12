CGH Recognizes DAISY Award Winner

Finger Lakes Health honored Pamela Washak, RN, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Geneva General Hospital, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.”. “During the pandemic, I have had numerous opportunities to observe care of many patients in the ICU. During the first wave of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, I observed Pam Washak working tirelessly in the dedicated COVID-19 unit. This was prior to the vaccine availability. I observed all of the nurses going in and out of patient rooms donning and doffing with each entry and exit, including Pam. I did not know Pam and when I introduced myself and asked her how things were going, she was always very positive despite the challenging times,” – Colleague, Dr. Jason Feinberg.

GENEVA, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO