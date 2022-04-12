ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CGH Recognizes DAISY Award Winner

By Tom Katz
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Charles Arwine, a registered nurse in the CGH Critical Care Unit, was recently recognized as a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. An international program, the award is presented to nurses around the world who go above and beyond for...

