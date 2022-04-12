ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

The Dixon Theatre Announces New Season Ticket Sales

By Tom Katz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason tickets will go on sale Friday April 15th, the season will run from September 2022 – May 2023. All packages will be available online dixontheatre.com, by phone 815-508-6324 or at the box office located at 93 S Hennepin Ave. Dixon, IL 61021. Three ticket packages available: Premium...

