Census Bureau must engage more with undercounted groups, director says

CITY BUREAU DIRECTOR OUT: Andrea Durbin, director of Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, announced March 15 she would leave the job she took a little less than three years ago. Durbin, who came to the city after 13 years at the Oregon Environmental Council, where she served as executive director, struggled to make the transition from advocate to administrator. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Durbin’s bureau proposed a controversial new tax on smokestack emissions (“Glass Houses,” WW, Jan. 27, 2021). Emails showed that she had shared policy details with environmental groups in advance but had given far less notice to companies that would pay the tax. Those companies put tremendous pressure on Durbin’s new boss, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who withdrew the initial tax proposal and has moved gingerly toward a replacement plan. Durbin’s departure also comes after a city audit found that the Portland Clean Energy Fund, which is administered by in her bureau, lacked metrics and oversight of its spending. For her part, Durbin says it was time to go: “If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it is that life is too short. I’ve decided it is time to prioritize my family.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO