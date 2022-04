The Dallas Stars are fighting to stay in the playoff race, currently sitting in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. With 72 games played, they are clawing at every chance they’ve been given as they make their final push for a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team has had a strong home record and a decent one on the road and both are going to matter as they enter their last 10 games. With 86 points, they are just one point behind the Nashville Predators while the Vegas Golden Knights are also not far behind with 84 points.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO