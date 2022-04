The Brooklyn Nets are officially in the playoffs, as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is as dangerous as a No. 7 seed has ever been, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are arguably the best duo in the NBA, and the team could be getting Ben Simmons back in the postseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO