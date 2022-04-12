I-80 closed between Cheyenne and Laramie; strong winds, blowing snow causing near white-out conditions

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 22 DAYS AGO