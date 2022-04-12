ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

I-80 closed between Cheyenne and Laramie; strong winds, blowing snow causing near white-out conditions

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Laramie as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Wind closures are impacting other...

oilcity.news

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
9News

Colorado road conditions: Westbound I-70 closed near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted a closure of westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 259 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. That's at the Morrison/Golden exit. CSP mentioned there was no estimated time for reopening the road. Colorado Department of Public Transportation (CDOT) provides these...
GOLDEN, CO
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: I-80 westbound re-opened at Cheyenne

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Travelers leaving Nebraska and headed toward Wyoming were dealing with low visibility and road closures much of Thursday, but Wyoming officials announced in the afternoon that all lanes are now re-opened. The Wyoming Department of Transportation made the announcement early Thursday that I-80 westbound was closed at...
CHEYENNE, WY
Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.
WICHITA, KS
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

See the most extreme temperatures in Wyoming history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid...
WYOMING STATE
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Work to Replace Beat-Up I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne to Begin Friday

A project to replace the S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, March 18, weather permitting. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. "The new bridge...
CHEYENNE, WY
9News

Morning snow, blustery winds

The first full day of spring on Monday will feature...slushy snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures. Don't worry - the sunshine and warmer temps are back mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

"Avoid being outside": Strong winds blast Colorado, creating dangerous conditions

According to the National Weather Service, Coloradans in areas currently under high wind warnings "should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," also staying in low levels of homes and away from windows, if possible. Various wind speed warnings and advisories currently span parts of southern, central, and eastern Colorado, with 'high wind warnings' activated in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, and Pueblo, among other places.
COLORADO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Massive Winds In Montana On National Big Wind Day? Absolutely

This video was taken by our friend Ray Hayworth. The last couple of days have been especially windy, cold, and well, just plain wet. The Bozeman Pass has been a scene of accidents the last two days and it's partly because of the wind. As the Bozeman Hill is a cluster of accidents again today, it just so happens to also be National Big Wind Day. Coincidence? Maybe.
BOZEMAN, MT
95 Rock KKNN

Beautiful Video of Aurora Borealis From Colorado’s Pawnee National Grassland

You do not immediately think of Colorado when you hear "Aurora Borealis;" but if you get out to a part of the state that's north and dark, you can get lucky. Pawnee National Grassland lays about an hour east of Fort Collins, north of Highway 14. Thousands of people visit the area every year to go bird-watching, including finding Colorado's State Bird, the lark bunting.
COLORADO STATE

