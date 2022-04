The Lazy Eyes have shared a striking new preview of their forthcoming debut album, ‘SongBook’ – a buzzy and melodic psych-pop sizzler titled ‘Starting Over’. Like most of the tracks on ‘SongBook’, the new single was initially written when The Lazy Eyes were still in high school. “I remember having an inkling for the verse on acoustic guitar and thinking ‘meh’ so I just left it be. After a while though, the song came back to me after jamming on the piano,” explained vocalist and guitarist Itay Shachar in a statement.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO