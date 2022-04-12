ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Four Hillwood High School students arrested for break-in, drug possession

 1 day ago
Four Hillwood High School students were arrested on Monday, April 11.

Officers arrested the students after they were caught breaking into a concession stand near the football field at Bellevue Middle School.

All four students were taken to a juvenile detention center.

One of the 16-year-old students had a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He was charged with criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, and loitering during school hours.

Two of the other students are facing drug possession charges for marijuana. The drugs were found on the students during their arrest.

WSMV

Family of man shot and killed reacts to arrests

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night. We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville. Plus, Lisa says storms Friday. Middle Tennessee gas...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after months of robbing Nashville area clothing stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Thursday for a string of robberies around Nashville over the past few months. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Angela Simpson and an unknown accomplice walked into the Gucci store in the Green Hills Mall on February 22, grabbed three purses worth approximately $10,900 and simply walked out.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
