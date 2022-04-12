There's a new 'clear bag policy' at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday night, thousands of fans will pour into the Diamond for the Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener. The first home game of the season is sold-out for the twelfth year in a row.

"We've got our squirrel swagger back," said Todd "Parney" Parnell, Chief Operating Officer for the Flying Squirrels.

But before you head out to a game this season, there are some changes you should know about — starting with a new clear bag policy.

Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 16x16x8 or smaller are allowed inside the Diamond. There is an exception for diaper bags, medical bags, and non-clear bags that are the size of an average wallet.

"We need to make sure everybody knows about this, because we don't want them to get out of the car and come in and then have to go back," Parney explained.

You might also notice the stadium is a little brighter this season, as new lights were recently installed, and there's a new bar area in the hall called the "804 Corner Cantina."

"You're also going to see a lot of new or several new food items, including a walking taco," said Parney.

While COVID-19 limited some of the kids' activities and interaction between players and fans last year, that’s not the case this year. You can expect kids-themed giveaways and character meet and greets, and as always, "In-Your-Face Fireworks."

"This is as close to normal obviously as we've been since 2019," Parney explained. "Let's just be grateful that we have what we have, right. Let's be grateful that we're going to be together. Let's focus on the positive things that are happening."

Parney advises fans to get to the stadium a little early to park with a sold-out crowd, and be prepared for an opening night of fun for all. And don't forget your $5 cash for parking.

"We're gonna go nuts, and we're gonna make memories with people all summer long," he exclaimed.

Gates for Tuesday's game open at 5 p.m. The game will start at 6:35 p.m.