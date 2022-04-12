ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation hits highest level in 40 years

By CNN
 1 day ago
Consumer price inflation has hit 8.5% in March, according to the latest data...

PBS NewsHour

U.S. jobless claims hit lowest level in over 50 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic. Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soaring to 30-year high pressures Sunak to help with spring statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure to go further in helping households through the cost-of-living crisis as figures released while he prepared to deliver his spring statement showed inflation soaring to a 30-year high.Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation to increase 6.2% in the 12 months to February, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Sunak’s speech to the Commons.He has pledged to “stand by” families to help them weather the crisis, with it being widely expected that he will cut fuel duty for motorists while Mr Sunak also considers...
BUSINESS
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
The Atlantic

Inflation Is Bad and About to Get Worse

For four decades, the cost of consumer goods was a rare bright spot in the American economy. The stuff we fill our homes and lives with—phones, clothes, makeup, cars, snacks, and toys—got better and cheaper. But no more. Prices were up 6.8 percent year-over-year in February and are near-certain to spike even higher in the coming months. A new Great Inflation is squeezing family budgets, erasing wage gains, and raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession. Given the strong forces driving prices up, costs are likely to get higher before they moderate.
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation rises faster than expected as food and fuel prices jump

Fuel and food prices are rising so fast that it helped send UK inflation to another 30-year high in March, even before household energy bills spiked, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.It was once more the highest point since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 6.2% in the year to March 2022.This is up from the 5.5% growth in the year to February 2022 https://t.co/wMrnkLaLOy— Office for National...
BUSINESS
YourErie

Why is inflation so high and when will it return to normal?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just in your imagination – your bills have increased, and inflation is the cause. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks data on the price of goods and wages. That data is made available through the bureau’s website. According to the BLS data, from February 2021 through February 2022, the […]
ERIE, PA
freightwaves.com

Will the bullwhip do the Fed’s job on inflation?

The only thing surprising about the freight market slowdown is the speed at which it’s unfolding. The supply chain “bullwhip effect” is both predictable and expected. The surge of inventories and declining freight costs/capacity imbalances will be deflationary. The trucking market has slowed. Demand for trucks usually...
BUSINESS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Broad Inflation Little Relief For Fed, But Peak May Be Near

U.S. consumer inflation hit another four-decade high in March when it reached 8.5% in large part on gasoline prices surging to a record, but the data sported enough soft spots for some Wall Street pundits to declare "peak inflation" was at hand. The Federal Reserve certainly hopes it is. Officials...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

