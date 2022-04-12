ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, NY

Evans police adopt golden retriever puppy to serve as comfort dog

By August Erbacher
 1 day ago
The Town of Evans Police Department has adopted a golden retriever puppy to serve as a comfort dog in high stress situations.

The puppy is assigned to School Resource Officer Shauna McCarthy. She has been named Addison in memory of Officer Terry Addison, a Town of Evans Police Department officer who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident twenty years ago.

After receiving training, Addison will work with witnesses, victims and officers to provide comfort during difficult moments. She will also work at Lake Shore Central School District alongside Officer McCarthy and make community appearances.

The department is starting two social media accounts to allow the community to follow Addison's progress through training. Addison can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.

