Kalamazoo, MI

Teen turns himself in following weekend shooting in Kalamazoo

By Karie Herringa
 1 day ago
A teen has turned himself in after a shooting in Kalamazoo on Sunday .

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in Tuesday morning.

The teen is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home waiting to be arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Vernon Court.

A 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

Shooting
