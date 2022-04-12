ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett Headline Fantasy Quarterback Scouting Reports

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPMPG_0f6tRyIx00

Scouting reports and early fantasy takes on the best quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL draft class.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock with the first overall selection. The Jags already have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence but it'll be interesting to see how many signal-callers hear their name called on Day 1.

Let's break down the skill set of the top-five quarterbacks and look ahead to how they might benefit your fantasy team.

Malik Willis , Liberty

Ht : 6’1”. Wt: 225. Age: 22 (will be 23 for 2022 season)
2021 stats: 61.1%, 2,857 passing yards, 27 TD, 12 INT, 878 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD
Rookie draft ADP : 14, 2.02

In the new age of the NFL, more teams are looking for a mobile quarterback who offers a run/pass option to their game. Over the past two seasons, Willis rushed for 1,922 yards on 338 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns. However, his completion rate (62.4) needs work, and interceptions (12) were an issue last year. He gained 8.5 yards per pass attempt over the past two seasons, leading to 5,107 passing yards with 47 touchdowns. Over his final three games in 2021, Willis completed only 49.0 percent of his 104 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions while facing Louisiana, Army, and Eastern Michigan. He also struggled to run the ball over his final six starts (72/223/4 – 3.1 yards per rush).

When given a clean pocket, Willis shows the ability to drive the ball, thanks to his plus arm strength. He also showed touch on deep throws. His challenge at the next level is reading defenses and making throws on time under duress. Willis needs plenty of work on his mechanics. NFL defenses will force him to beat them via the pocket where tipped passes, and his inaccuracy will become a problem early in his career. Willis will be dangerous in the open field when given a chance to run. I expect him to struggle with passing touchdowns in the red zone.

I don’t view Willis as a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, he looks more like a project, with the keys to his development coming from improved footwork in his setup when passing the ball and improving when reading defenses. I’m also concerned about his long-term durability.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : My concern is I feel he will sit his rookie year, a la Trey Lance, before starting in Year 2.

Kenny Pickett , Pittsburgh

Ht : 6’3”. Wt : 220. Age: 23 (will be 24 for 2022 season)
2021 stats: 67.2%, 4,319 passing yards, 42 TD, 7 INT, 233 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD
Rookie draft ADP : 28, 3.04

Pickett developed into a stud quarterback in 2021 after a mediocre career over his first four seasons (7,984 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over 39 games) in college. Last year, he passed for 4,319 yards with 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion rate (67.2) and yards per pass attempt (8.7) were well above his previous resume (60.4 and 6.8). Over five seasons, he ran the ball 417 times for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns despite gaining only 1.9 yards per carry.

The Pittsburgh Panthers used Pickett almost exclusively out of the shotgun. When given a long passing window, he had eyes up, looking to beat defenses over the top. Pickett showed the ability to make quick pre-snap reads. His arm strength grades well with enough mobility to make a breaking free rusher miss with his legs. When asked to roll out to his right, Pickett maintained his accuracy on the move. He won’t be a difference-maker in the run game, but Pickett can pick up some first downs with his legs and offer scoring value on sneaks as the goal line.

At the next level, his most significant challenges will come from a shorter passing window and the overall quality of his support cast in the passing game. In a way, he has a Matt Ryan feel with less size but more quickness. For an NFL team looking for a pocket passer, Pickett has a chance to beat expectations by some scouts.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : The most pro-ready fantasy prospect and we saw last year how that label and skill set translated for the Patriots QB Mac Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClrBC_0f6tRyIx00

Robert McDuffie/USA TODAY Sports (Willis); Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports (Pickett); John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports (Corral)

Matt Corral , Ole Miss

Ht : 6’2”. Wt : 205. Age: 23
2021 stats: 67.7%, 3,343 passing yards, 20 TD, 5 INT, 614 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD
Rookie draft ADP : 26, 3.02

Over his final two seasons at Mississippi, Corral completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 6,686 yards with 49 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He gained 9.4 yards per pass attempt while also being active as a runner (112/506/4 and 152/614/11). Almost one-third of his rushing yards last year came in one game (30/195). Over his final nine full games in 2021, Corral failed to deliver more than two passing touchdowns in any matchup. In his meeting vs. Malik Willis (173 passing yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions plus 27/71/1 on the ground) on November 6th, he gained 333 combined yards with one touchdown.

On most plays, Corral also took the snap out of the shotgun, but Mississippi ran play-action run/pass options to keep defenses on their heads. He showed the ability to stick quick passes on time on a tight line while doing some dirty work in the run game. Corral must improve his decision-making on his run plays to avoid taking big hits at the next level. His desire to fight for extra yards on the ground can be a win at the goal line. When asked to drive the ball downfield in the passing game, Corral offered touch, but some passes had a high vertical, which may lead to more interceptions.

An NFL team looking for a winning game manager should consider Corral as a potential starting quarterback. I expect him to control the first 20 yards past the line of scrimmage while only using his legs when asked to move the chains. In addition, Corral will make his share of big passing plays in an offense with a top-tier run game.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : Corral has a nice mix of attributes, but I don’t believe he will have any Year 1 fantasy impact.

Desmond Ridder , Cincinnati

Ht: 6’4”. Wt: 215. Age: 22 (will be 23 for 2022 season)
2021 stats: 64.9%, 3,334 passing yards, 30 TD, 8 INT, 355 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD
Rookie draft ADP : 32, 3.08

Ridder was a four-year starter in college who relied on his legs to make many plays (501/2,180/28). Last year he helped Cincinnati to an undefeated regular season (13-0) before bowing out to Alabama in the BCS Championship Series. He had growth in the passing game (3,334 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions) while finishing with a step back in rushing production (110/355/6 – 3.2 yards per carry). Over his final three seasons, Ridder went 33-4, with three of his losses coming against Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama.

His movements in the pocket and the run game have similarities to DeSean Watson, but Ridder doesn’t have the arm strength or accuracy in the deep passing game. He wants to throw first while having the speed and running ability to make chunk plays if Ridder sees an opening at the line of scrimmage. When in rhythm, he’ll make quick decisions over the short areas of the field. Cincinnati lined him up in the shotgun on most plays while using their back more as a safety valve in the passing game rather than a play-action run threat. When asked to challenge a defense downfield, Ridder chose air over arm strength, which may be a problem in the NFL.

In the right system, Ridder can help an NFL franchise win. His ability to run and throw the ball improves his scoring ability in the red zone. I could see the Seahawks being interested in him based on his style of play.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : If I can wait on a quarterback in my dynasty rookie drafts and don’t need him to succeed in Year 1 or 2, I’d marinate Ridder on my bench.

More : Dynasty, Superflex & Rookie Rankings

Sam Howell , North Carolina

Ht: 6’1”. Wt: 220. Age: 21 (will turn 22 during 2022 season)
2021 stats: 62.5%, 3,056 passing yards, 30 TD, 8 INT, 828 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD
Rookie draft ADP : 34, 3.10

Howell may be the buzz quarterback in this year's draft based on his college resume in yards per pass attempt (9.2) and passing touchdowns (92 over three seasons). Last year his game improved dramatically in the run game (183/828/11 – 4.5 yards per rush). Howell finished his college career with 10,283 passing yards, but his passing touchdowns declined each season (38, 30, and 24) while only tossing 23 interceptions.

Despite success running the ball last year, Howell didn’t win with his speed. He showed the ability to take a hit and stay upright with the vision to make extra yards. This style of play won’t translate well in the NFL, meaning that Howell will need to pick his spots better in the run game and know when to slide. On the positive, he will be a dual-threat to score near the goal line. The Tarheels lined him out of the shotgun almost exclusively. Howell has the arm to fire deep downfield on time. He showed a willingness to use his tight ends, and some speedy wideouts helped his success in big plays. His next step is removing some of his wasted motion in his release (ball taps) on some plays. Howell handles himself well in the pocket, thanks to his legs.

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Howell should move up draft boards. His foundation skill set grades well while needing some coaching to reach his ceiling.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : Howell plays a little sloppy outside of the pocket and that’s where quarterbacks of today butter their bread—meaning, I don't believe he will contribute in fantasy in Year 1.

First QB Drafted Odds from SI Sportsbook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc3bF_0f6tRyIx00

More fantasy coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Game Haus

New England Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The New England Patriots are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Mississippi State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Game Haus

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Minnesota Vikings are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 WRs Browns can provide Deshaun Watson in the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns should procure a receiving target for Deshaun Watson with at least one of their day-two picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. After orchestrating a blockbuster trade to acquire former Houston Texans franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, it would serve the Cleveland Browns to get him an offensive playmaker or two in the 2022 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Seahawks#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Jags#Td#Adp#104#Eastern Michigan
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Experts predict Patriots go defense in first round

The New England Patriots have made a few upgrades to their offense this offseason, with the most notable addition being the acquisition of wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots also re-signed running back James White and offensive tackle Trent Brown. There are still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Army
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy