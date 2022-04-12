Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett Headline Fantasy Quarterback Scouting Reports

Scouting reports and early fantasy takes on the best quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL draft class.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock with the first overall selection. The Jags already have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence but it'll be interesting to see how many signal-callers hear their name called on Day 1.

Let's break down the skill set of the top-five quarterbacks and look ahead to how they might benefit your fantasy team.

Malik Willis , Liberty

Ht : 6’1”. Wt: 225. Age: 22 (will be 23 for 2022 season)

2021 stats: 61.1%, 2,857 passing yards, 27 TD, 12 INT, 878 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD

Rookie draft ADP : 14, 2.02

In the new age of the NFL, more teams are looking for a mobile quarterback who offers a run/pass option to their game. Over the past two seasons, Willis rushed for 1,922 yards on 338 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns. However, his completion rate (62.4) needs work, and interceptions (12) were an issue last year. He gained 8.5 yards per pass attempt over the past two seasons, leading to 5,107 passing yards with 47 touchdowns. Over his final three games in 2021, Willis completed only 49.0 percent of his 104 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions while facing Louisiana, Army, and Eastern Michigan. He also struggled to run the ball over his final six starts (72/223/4 – 3.1 yards per rush).

When given a clean pocket, Willis shows the ability to drive the ball, thanks to his plus arm strength. He also showed touch on deep throws. His challenge at the next level is reading defenses and making throws on time under duress. Willis needs plenty of work on his mechanics. NFL defenses will force him to beat them via the pocket where tipped passes, and his inaccuracy will become a problem early in his career. Willis will be dangerous in the open field when given a chance to run. I expect him to struggle with passing touchdowns in the red zone.

I don’t view Willis as a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, he looks more like a project, with the keys to his development coming from improved footwork in his setup when passing the ball and improving when reading defenses. I’m also concerned about his long-term durability.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : My concern is I feel he will sit his rookie year, a la Trey Lance, before starting in Year 2.

Kenny Pickett , Pittsburgh

Ht : 6’3”. Wt : 220. Age: 23 (will be 24 for 2022 season)

2021 stats: 67.2%, 4,319 passing yards, 42 TD, 7 INT, 233 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD

Rookie draft ADP : 28, 3.04

Pickett developed into a stud quarterback in 2021 after a mediocre career over his first four seasons (7,984 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over 39 games) in college. Last year, he passed for 4,319 yards with 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion rate (67.2) and yards per pass attempt (8.7) were well above his previous resume (60.4 and 6.8). Over five seasons, he ran the ball 417 times for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns despite gaining only 1.9 yards per carry.

The Pittsburgh Panthers used Pickett almost exclusively out of the shotgun. When given a long passing window, he had eyes up, looking to beat defenses over the top. Pickett showed the ability to make quick pre-snap reads. His arm strength grades well with enough mobility to make a breaking free rusher miss with his legs. When asked to roll out to his right, Pickett maintained his accuracy on the move. He won’t be a difference-maker in the run game, but Pickett can pick up some first downs with his legs and offer scoring value on sneaks as the goal line.

At the next level, his most significant challenges will come from a shorter passing window and the overall quality of his support cast in the passing game. In a way, he has a Matt Ryan feel with less size but more quickness. For an NFL team looking for a pocket passer, Pickett has a chance to beat expectations by some scouts.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : The most pro-ready fantasy prospect and we saw last year how that label and skill set translated for the Patriots QB Mac Jones.

Robert McDuffie/USA TODAY Sports (Willis); Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports (Pickett); John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports (Corral)

Matt Corral , Ole Miss

Ht : 6’2”. Wt : 205. Age: 23

2021 stats: 67.7%, 3,343 passing yards, 20 TD, 5 INT, 614 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD

Rookie draft ADP : 26, 3.02

Over his final two seasons at Mississippi, Corral completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 6,686 yards with 49 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He gained 9.4 yards per pass attempt while also being active as a runner (112/506/4 and 152/614/11). Almost one-third of his rushing yards last year came in one game (30/195). Over his final nine full games in 2021, Corral failed to deliver more than two passing touchdowns in any matchup. In his meeting vs. Malik Willis (173 passing yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions plus 27/71/1 on the ground) on November 6th, he gained 333 combined yards with one touchdown.

On most plays, Corral also took the snap out of the shotgun, but Mississippi ran play-action run/pass options to keep defenses on their heads. He showed the ability to stick quick passes on time on a tight line while doing some dirty work in the run game. Corral must improve his decision-making on his run plays to avoid taking big hits at the next level. His desire to fight for extra yards on the ground can be a win at the goal line. When asked to drive the ball downfield in the passing game, Corral offered touch, but some passes had a high vertical, which may lead to more interceptions.

An NFL team looking for a winning game manager should consider Corral as a potential starting quarterback. I expect him to control the first 20 yards past the line of scrimmage while only using his legs when asked to move the chains. In addition, Corral will make his share of big passing plays in an offense with a top-tier run game.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : Corral has a nice mix of attributes, but I don’t believe he will have any Year 1 fantasy impact.

Desmond Ridder , Cincinnati

Ht: 6’4”. Wt: 215. Age: 22 (will be 23 for 2022 season)

2021 stats: 64.9%, 3,334 passing yards, 30 TD, 8 INT, 355 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD

Rookie draft ADP : 32, 3.08

Ridder was a four-year starter in college who relied on his legs to make many plays (501/2,180/28). Last year he helped Cincinnati to an undefeated regular season (13-0) before bowing out to Alabama in the BCS Championship Series. He had growth in the passing game (3,334 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions) while finishing with a step back in rushing production (110/355/6 – 3.2 yards per carry). Over his final three seasons, Ridder went 33-4, with three of his losses coming against Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama.

His movements in the pocket and the run game have similarities to DeSean Watson, but Ridder doesn’t have the arm strength or accuracy in the deep passing game. He wants to throw first while having the speed and running ability to make chunk plays if Ridder sees an opening at the line of scrimmage. When in rhythm, he’ll make quick decisions over the short areas of the field. Cincinnati lined him up in the shotgun on most plays while using their back more as a safety valve in the passing game rather than a play-action run threat. When asked to challenge a defense downfield, Ridder chose air over arm strength, which may be a problem in the NFL.

In the right system, Ridder can help an NFL franchise win. His ability to run and throw the ball improves his scoring ability in the red zone. I could see the Seahawks being interested in him based on his style of play.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : If I can wait on a quarterback in my dynasty rookie drafts and don’t need him to succeed in Year 1 or 2, I’d marinate Ridder on my bench.

Sam Howell , North Carolina

Ht: 6’1”. Wt: 220. Age: 21 (will turn 22 during 2022 season)

2021 stats: 62.5%, 3,056 passing yards, 30 TD, 8 INT, 828 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD

Rookie draft ADP : 34, 3.10

Howell may be the buzz quarterback in this year's draft based on his college resume in yards per pass attempt (9.2) and passing touchdowns (92 over three seasons). Last year his game improved dramatically in the run game (183/828/11 – 4.5 yards per rush). Howell finished his college career with 10,283 passing yards, but his passing touchdowns declined each season (38, 30, and 24) while only tossing 23 interceptions.

Despite success running the ball last year, Howell didn’t win with his speed. He showed the ability to take a hit and stay upright with the vision to make extra yards. This style of play won’t translate well in the NFL, meaning that Howell will need to pick his spots better in the run game and know when to slide. On the positive, he will be a dual-threat to score near the goal line. The Tarheels lined him out of the shotgun almost exclusively. Howell has the arm to fire deep downfield on time. He showed a willingness to use his tight ends, and some speedy wideouts helped his success in big plays. His next step is removing some of his wasted motion in his release (ball taps) on some plays. Howell handles himself well in the pocket, thanks to his legs.

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Howell should move up draft boards. His foundation skill set grades well while needing some coaching to reach his ceiling.

Matt De Lima 's fantasy hot take : Howell plays a little sloppy outside of the pocket and that’s where quarterbacks of today butter their bread—meaning, I don't believe he will contribute in fantasy in Year 1.

First QB Drafted Odds from SI Sportsbook

