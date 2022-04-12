Louis C.K. Sexual Harassment Accuser Calls His Grammy Win ‘Such Bullsh*t’

Click here to read the full article.

Five years after Louis C.K. was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, the “Louie” FX star won his third Grammy for Best Comedy Album. Now, Julia Wolov , one of the five accusers, is speaking out.

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends,” Wolov told Variety of the comedian’s Grammy win for his stand-up album “Sincerely Louis C.K.,” a recording of his 2020 self-released comedy special in which he downplayed his own sexual misconduct allegations. “It really does. That’s the truth,” she said.

C.K. released the special for $7.99 on his own website after Netflix, HBO, and FX (where had an overall deal) cut ties with him in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations involving the comedian exposing himself and masturbating in front of women. C.K. issued a statement at the time of the allegations, saying, “These stories are true. When you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.” C.K. later went on a 24-city, sold-out nationwide tour in 2021.

Comedy writer and performer Wolov reflected on the five years since coming forward during the rise of the # MeToo movement. “You sort of take that on, knowing that you might be able to help somebody else,” Wolov said. “That’s part of what makes you come forward, but it’s not fun. We took one for the team.”

She added, “Of course, his fans will say it’s because we’re not funny or we’re gold diggers — that’s my favorite, like, we got so rich from this. People will say we want attention. Trust me, this is not the attention that I ever hoped for.”

Wolov called C.K.’s Grammy win “such bullshit.”

“What is wrong with people?” Wolov said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if people would not be rewarded for bad behavior? But what are you supposed to do? These people voted for him. I guess that’s what happens when comedy and music come together.”

She continued, “I don’t believe in cancel culture, but obviously, Louis is not canceled. He seems fine to me. He’s touring. He’s selling out. He’s winning Grammys.”

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told The Wrap in regards to C.K.’s nomination, along with Marilyn Manson and other controversial contenders, that the Academy will not restrict artists who can submit their material for consideration.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria?” Mason Jr. said. “If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

Now, Wolov doesn’t even know if C.K. “should be able to perform” onstage after the 2017 allegations.

“Don’t ask me. I don’t make the rules,” she told Variety. “But whoever the decision-makers are, is it that necessary that you have to work with this person who has been showing his dick to everyone in town? Do you have to work with him that badly? There are so many funny people. Why him? Why not them? Why not anyone but him?”

Wolov continued, “Part of me doesn’t care. If people want to see them, good for them. Who is going to tell him he can’t go on stage? I’m not. I really don’t care what he does. It makes no difference to me. All I can do or say is live and be well far away from me.”

And Wolov pointed to comedy clubs continuing to fund C.K.’s career.

“These big brands can’t have Louis C.K. starring in a movie. Disney can’t have Louis C.K. But a little black box comedy club can do whatever they want,” Wolov explained. “Everyone is about the bottom line. If Louis can sell tickets for a small comedy club, then they will.”

She said, “You don’t want to ruin someone’s life. All of our lives got fucked from this, but at least he has millions of dollars to comfort himself. He’s not going to be homeless.”