LeBron James Reportedly Interested in Mark Jackson as New Lakers Coach

He hasn’t coached in the NBA since 2014.

Now that the Lakers have officially fired coach Frank Vogel , the search for a new leader in the locker room is underway and LeBron James may be fond of one possible candidate. James would be enthused at the idea of Mark Jackson getting the job, according to The Athletic ’s Sam Amick .

In a Monday report from The Athletic ’s Shams Charania , Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Michigan coach Juwan Howard were named as potential candidates for the open job. Now, the former Warriors coach may be someone to keep an eye on as well.

Jackson last coached in the NBA in 2014 with Golden State before he was fired and replaced with Steve Kerr, who went on to coach the team to an NBA title in his first year there. Since then, Jackson has been an NBA broadcast commentator for ESPN. His name has swirled for potential NBA coaching jobs in the past, namely the Knicks.

It remains to be seen if Jackson would even want to return to coaching, let alone return to the sidelines for a Los Angeles team with championship aspirations. Not to mention, the Lakers didn’t end things with Vogel on great terms.

After the Lakers’ regular-season finale Sunday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Vogel had coached his last game with the the franchise. During the postgame presser after the win against the Nuggets in overtime, Vogel was asked if he had been told he was fired and he replied, “I haven’t been told s---.”

The Lakers finished the season 33–49 and missed out on the postseason. Significant change to the roster is expected.

More NBA Coverage:

• LeBron James Blames Injuries for Disappointing Lakers Season

• Lakers to Target Nick Nurse After Frank Vogel Firing, Per Report

• Nadkarni: Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions

• All Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves Sets NBA Record in Season Finale

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers