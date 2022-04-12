Wind Advisory issued for Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
