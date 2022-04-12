ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Wind Advisory issued for Creek, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Muskogee, northeastern Okmulgee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stonebluff, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Claremore... Wagoner Owasso... Bixby Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Pryor Creek Catoosa... Verdigris Chouteau... Haskell Inola... Oologah Porter... Foyil Taft... Boynton This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 222 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Osage, northwestern Creek, eastern Pawnee and west central Tulsa Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ralston to 3 miles northeast of Maramec to 2 miles northwest of Drumright. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Sand Springs Pawhuska... Hominy Cleveland... Mannford Drumright... Fairfax Barnsdall... Oilton Wynona... Jennings Ralston... Westport Osage... Hallett Blackburn... Terlton Maramec... Skedee MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Claiborne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...EASTERN JEFFERSON AND WESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carpenter, or 19 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dentville around 725 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grayson, Hardin, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin; Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT/703 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles east of Leitchfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Rock Creek, Seven Corners, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Flint Hill, Pearman and Snap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma West central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma South central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Okfuskee, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Bixby Okfuskee... Glenpool Henryetta... Morris Beggs... Mounds Weleetka... Dewar Schulter... Boynton Grayson... Clearview Preston... Bald Hill Okmulgee State Park... Pharoah Liberty... Bryant This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 223 and 237. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COPIAH COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dentville, or 13 miles west of Crystal Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Copiah County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Covington, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Brighton, Ft Pillow, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Akins Corner, Egypt, Bride, Clopton, Beaver, Idaville, Crosstown, Tabernacle and Rialto. Roads are still flooded in parts of the area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Montgomery; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, Webster and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eupora, or 22 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eupora and Bellefontaine around 715 PM CDT. Mathiston and Clarkson around 725 PM CDT. Cumberland around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mantee and Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS

