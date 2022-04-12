38-year-old Hayley Chapman dead after a three-vehicle pile-up in Andrews County (Andrews County, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 38-year-old Hayley Chapman, from Big Spring, as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Andrews County.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place shortly before 3 a.m. on SH 176. The preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck heading west on SH 176 swerved into the eastbound lane [...]

April 12, 2022

