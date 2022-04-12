ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

38-year-old Hayley Chapman dead after a three-vehicle pile-up in Andrews County (Andrews County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ihIi_0f6tQwe800
38-year-old Hayley Chapman dead after a three-vehicle pile-up in Andrews County (Andrews County, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 38-year-old Hayley Chapman, from Big Spring, as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Andrews County.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place shortly before 3 a.m. on SH 176. The preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck heading west on SH 176 swerved into the eastbound lane [...]

Read More >>

April 12, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Monday morning crash in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Buffalo Gap man is dead after a crash in southern Taylor County Monday morning. According to a preliminary crash report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 84 just more than 2 miles east of Tuscola. DPS says 68-year-old […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Andrews County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD releases names in deadly weekend crash

ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Saturday April 2nd, around 10:30 pm, Odessa Police officers responded to a crash in the 6800 block of Faudree Road. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 32-year-old Richard Trevino of Odessa, was passing in a no passing zone while traveling northbound on Faudree Road.A Ram 2500, driven by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Chapman
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
Awesome 98

Missing Midland Man Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A Midland, Texas man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead Monday afternoon. The Midland Police Department reports 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was said to have left Midland on April 3rd to visit family in Andrews, but never made it there. EverythingLubbock reports authorities impounded his vehicle after...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sh 176#Texas Accident News
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy