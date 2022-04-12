ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

I-80 closed between Cheyenne and Laramie; strong winds, blowing snow causing near white-out conditions

By Brendan Lachance
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Laramie as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Wind closures are impacting other...

Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.
WICHITA, KS
9News

Colorado road conditions: Westbound I-70 closed near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted a closure of westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 259 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. That's at the Morrison/Golden exit. CSP mentioned there was no estimated time for reopening the road. Colorado Department of Public Transportation (CDOT) provides these...
GOLDEN, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: I-80 westbound re-opened at Cheyenne

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Travelers leaving Nebraska and headed toward Wyoming were dealing with low visibility and road closures much of Thursday, but Wyoming officials announced in the afternoon that all lanes are now re-opened. The Wyoming Department of Transportation made the announcement early Thursday that I-80 westbound was closed at...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

See the most extreme temperatures in Wyoming history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1450 KMMS

Massive Winds In Montana On National Big Wind Day? Absolutely

This video was taken by our friend Ray Hayworth. The last couple of days have been especially windy, cold, and well, just plain wet. The Bozeman Pass has been a scene of accidents the last two days and it's partly because of the wind. As the Bozeman Hill is a cluster of accidents again today, it just so happens to also be National Big Wind Day. Coincidence? Maybe.
BOZEMAN, MT
106.3 Cowboy Country

5 of Wyoming’s Most Dangerous Animals

As the weather gets warmer, more of us will be out and about in the grand wilderness known as Wyoming. With this, there is an opportunity to see the amazing wildlife that Wyoming has to offer. This, however, could lead to some dangerous situations. Though there are plenty of animals...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Spring storm creates upside-down snowpack in the Tetons

With the continuing spring snowstorm, the avalanche danger in the region has elevated to considerable, due to what forecasters term “upside-down conditions.” With temperatures expected to warm, the new snow will be higher in density, heavier than the light snow below it. This creates an “upside down” snowpack,...
ENVIRONMENT

