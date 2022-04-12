ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

13-year-old Opelika child killed in shooting, police investigating

By Elizabeth White
cenlanow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 13-year-old Opelika youth has died in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, April 11. The shooting is under investigation. Around 4:30c...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wrbl#The Detective Division#Lrb 334 Rrb 705 5220
Richmond.com

Richmond police identify 20-year-old man killed in shooting on Walmsley Boulevard

Richmond police have identified a 20-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Walmsley Boulevard on Friday. Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday for a report of a person shot. Officers found the victim, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, near a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

26-Year-Old Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person died after he was shot Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 1900 block of Denison Street for a reported shooting, where they found a 26-year-old victim shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
KCTV 5

Independence police searching for missing 13-year-old

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Joniah Howard was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace, according to police. She is 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCRA.com

Woman and 9-year-old hospitalized, man killed after shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after two adults were shot and a 9-year-old girl was hurt in Stockton on Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Marsh Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
KMBC.com

14-year-old killed in accidental shooting Friday

BUTLER, Mo. — Authorities in Bates County, Missouri, said a teen was killed in an accidental shooting on Friday. Authorities were called to a home in rural Butler, Missouri, after someone called 911 to say a teenager was unconscious at the home. When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old...
BUTLER, MO
Midland Reporter-Telegram

NTSB: 13-year-old 'child' drives truck that hit USW van

A 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams Tuesday in Andrews County, according to an official with the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said during a press conference Thursday...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy