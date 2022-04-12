No Covid Patients At BSA

Most patients with severe COVID who are put on ventilators regain consciousness after removal of respiratory support, but recovery may take weeks after the period of mechanical ventilation has ended, according to a new study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Harvard Medical School, New York-Presbyterian and Massachusetts General Hospital. The study also found that patients took longer to recover consciousness the more they experienced episodes of low blood oxygen levels during treatment.
Comments / 0