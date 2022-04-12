ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

No Covid Patients At BSA

By Chuck Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBSA Hospital is reporting that as of Tuesday they had zero Covid...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Why some hospitals ask patients, visitors to ditch N95s

Hospitals across the country often ask patients and visitors to swap out their N95s with surgical masks in line with CDC guidelines, which public health experts say are outdated, according to Politico. Many health systems — such as Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich. —...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

Pfizer Poised to Ask FDA to Authorize 2nd Booster Shot for Older Americans

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 26, 2021. (Paul Ratje/The New York Times) Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to ask federal regulators as soon as Tuesday for emergency authorization for a second booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine for adults 65 and older, according to two people familiar with the situation. The request is based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorized for a somewhat broader group.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

CDC: Virtually Every American Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly every American lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 99% of Americans live in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus community levels under CDC’s updated guidance, allowing them to drop their face coverings when inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Third Covid Shot Protects Against Omicron for Months, Study Says

Three Covid-19 vaccinations offer protection against severe symptoms even after four months, according to a study from Denmark, one of the countries first hit by the fast-spreading omicron variant. More than 121 days after being administered, third doses of vaccine still offered as much as 77.3% protection against symptoms that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Parade

Is the BA.2 Variant A Major Cause for Concern? Doctors Weigh In

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Just as COVID cases seem to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
TRAVEL
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Yet another hepatitis A ill food service worker calls CDC Guidelines into Question

– OPINION – Come on CDC, let’s call for hepatitis A vaccines for all food service workers. There has been an ongoing and massive hepatitis A outbreak that has been sweeping the United States over the last several years. Seeing yet another hepatitis A scare in a food service worker has been a far too common occurrence. Here is what the CDC continues to say about vaccinating food handlers:
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Virginia Mercury

Second COVID booster authorized by FDA for those 50 and older

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized another round of COVID-19 booster shots for people 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised. The decision to amend an earlier emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is meant to increase protection against […] The post Second COVID booster authorized by FDA for those 50 and older appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
MedicalXpress

Delayed recovery of consciousness is common for COVID patients on respirators

Most patients with severe COVID who are put on ventilators regain consciousness after removal of respiratory support, but recovery may take weeks after the period of mechanical ventilation has ended, according to a new study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Harvard Medical School, New York-Presbyterian and Massachusetts General Hospital. The study also found that patients took longer to recover consciousness the more they experienced episodes of low blood oxygen levels during treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Taiwan reports 1st hantavirus case of 2022

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the first case of hantavirus syndrome in the country this year in a male in his 40s in the north. The case developed muscle soreness, fever, chills and other symptoms on February 12. On February 14, because the symptoms did not improve, he went to the hospital for medical treatment and was admitted to hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH

