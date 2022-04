A Hacienda Heights man who worked as a third-party seller on Amazon admitted to gaming the online retail giant's payment and refund system to defraud the company of more than $1.3 million, federal prosectors said.Ting Hong Yeung, 41, struck a plea deal with with the Justice Department this week, agreeing to plead guilty to wire fraud and admitting he caused Amazon approximately $1.3 million in losses. Prosecutors say Yeung had operated as a third-party vendor under business names including "Speedy Checkout, "Special SaleS," and "California Red Trading Inc."Third-party sellers on Amazon are credited every two weeks by the company's internal...

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO