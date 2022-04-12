Applications for 2022-2023 National Cherry Festival Cherry Queen Officially Open

Applications for Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival Cherry Queen 2022-2023 are now available online.

Officials say a young woman between the ages of 19-25 as of July 8, 2022, is a resident of Michigan who can secure one of many sponsors and fulfills all eligibility requirements as outlined in the Queen Candidate Application can apply on or before the May 23 deadline.

The National Cherry Queen selection process comes in two phases.

The Queen Candidate Finalist Selection competition will take place Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. It will consist of three interviews and one speech related to the cherry industry or the Cherry Festival. Additionally, a one minute video and a personal resume must be turned in on or before May 23.

Judging will take place at the Traverse City Country Club.

Officials say each of the top four candidates will be awarded a scholarship of $1,250 payable to the academic institution of her choice and becomes the court for the reigning 2021-22 National Cherry Queen, Allie Graziano, during the National Cherry Festival.

Each candidate will be judged secretly throughout the week, and the new National Cherry Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation on Friday, July 8 at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center.

The new National Cherry Queen will receive a total scholarship of $8,250, a wardrobe valued at $2,500 and a year of memories and travel engagements to promote the cherry industry and the festival.

The first runner-up will receive an additional $500 to her scholarship package.

For more information on becoming the National Cherry Queen, click here.

To apply to become the 2022-2023 National Cherry Queen, click here.

The National Cherry Festival will be held in Traverse City on July 2-9.

You can watch the Queen’s Coronation on Friday, July 8 live on 9&10 News Plus on VUIT.