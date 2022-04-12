ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Applications for 2022-2023 National Cherry Festival Cherry Queen Officially Open

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yEJh_0f6tPU5h00

Applications for Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival Cherry Queen 2022-2023 are now available online.

Officials say a young woman between the ages of 19-25 as of July 8, 2022, is a resident of Michigan who can secure one of many sponsors and fulfills all eligibility requirements as outlined in the Queen Candidate Application can apply on or before the May 23 deadline.

The National Cherry Queen selection process comes in two phases.

The Queen Candidate Finalist Selection competition will take place Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. It will consist of three interviews and one speech related to the cherry industry or the Cherry Festival. Additionally, a one minute video and a personal resume must be turned in on or before May 23.

Judging will take place at the Traverse City Country Club.

Officials say each of the top four candidates will be awarded a scholarship of $1,250 payable to the academic institution of her choice and becomes the court for the reigning 2021-22 National Cherry Queen, Allie Graziano, during the National Cherry Festival.

Each candidate will be judged secretly throughout the week, and the new National Cherry Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation on Friday, July 8 at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center.

The new National Cherry Queen will receive a total scholarship of $8,250, a wardrobe valued at $2,500 and a year of memories and travel engagements to promote the cherry industry and the festival.

The first runner-up will receive an additional $500 to her scholarship package.

For more information on becoming the National Cherry Queen, click here.

To apply to become the 2022-2023 National Cherry Queen, click here.

The National Cherry Festival will be held in Traverse City on July 2-9.

You can watch the Queen’s Coronation on Friday, July 8 live on 9&10 News Plus on VUIT.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out New York

Cherry blossoms are officially blooming in NYC!

Our most favorite time of the year is officially here: cherry blossom season!. An unofficial indicator of the start of spring, the beautiful pink trees have already started blooming around Central Park (on the west side of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir) and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Make sure to stop by both destinations but also check out our list of best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC this spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenMatters

Ring in Spring With These Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Festivals

Spring has officially sprung — the days are getting longer, we moved our clocks forward (maybe for the last time?), and flowers are finally starting to bloom. One springtime festivity we're really looking forward to, however, are the cherry blossom festivals, a once-a-year phenomenon that takes place in different parts of the world annually. And regardless if you're looking to travel to see them IRL, or if you'll simply be tuning into some livestreams, they're seriously awe-inspiring.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
WJLA

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge lights up in pink for cherry blossom festival

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge arches lit up in pink Monday to celebrate the start of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the annual festival kicked off Sunday and organizers have several events lined up -- Among the highlights include a kite festival this coming Saturday, a parade on April 9 and a “Petalpalooza” event with fireworks on April 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Cherry trees at the National Mall and Memorial Parks

- National Mall, Washington, D.C. - Visiting info: Open year-round to the public In 1910, the Japanese government made a gift of about 2,000 cherry blossom trees to the United States. The flowering saplings, sent over as a gesture of friendship, were set to be planted in the newly established Potomac Park. While the whole...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cherry Festival#Cherry#Engagements#Parade
9&10 News

Houghton Lake Shoreline Residents Withstand 10 ft Ice Shelf

Seemingly overnight, an almost 10 foot ice shelf appeared in the backyard of Frank Musielak’s home along the north shore of Houghton Lake on Monday morning. “It probably goes 20ft beyond this here ice barrier to the lake, and the wind’s blowing it again, piling it up again,” said Musielak. “Hopefully the ice will thaw out real quick.”
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo Cherry Blossom Festival returns March 27

TUPELO • Japanese culture in North Mississippi will bloom once again next Sunday. After a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus, the Cherry Blossom Festival will return to Tupelo on Sunday, March 27. Residents can gather in Ballard Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy cultural activities, demonstrations, food, and potentially see the bloom of the cherry blossom trees planted throughout the park.
TUPELO, MS
9&10 News

Pit Spitters Puts a Twist on Community Easter Egg Hunt

Pit Spitters are putting a unique twist to the normal Easter tendencies. The Hop N’ Hunt event is structured like an Easter egg hunt, but with decorative baseballs instead. They will be hidden around Traverse City at different business locations. Each day, clues will be posted to their social media to help people find them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy