Mexico has scheduled four summer friendlies to be played in the United States as part of its preparation for the 2022 World Cup, the country's federation announced on Tuesday. With the World Cup in Qatar looming at the end of the year, Mexico will travel to the U.S. to play exhibition matches against Nigeria on May 28 in Arlington, Texas; Uruguay on June 2 in Glendale, Arizona; Ecuador on June 5 in Chicago; and Paraguay on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

