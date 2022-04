This week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., brought out the “Small-Scale LNG Access Act” which is being championed in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. According to Cassidy’s office, the bill would speed up “the approval of natural gas exports equal to or less than 51.1 billion cubic feet per year” since these “small-scale exports would be deemed consistent with the public interest and granted without modification or delay.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO