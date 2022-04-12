ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Brandon man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes to land the fish.

Work Zone Awareness Week set for April 11-15

The fish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 pounds caught by Dakota Hinson in 2009. The fish is also larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997. Both of those fish were also caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w10PY_0f6tP1p700
    Courtesy: MDWFP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VeRE_0f6tP1p700
    Courtesy: MDWFP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cX8Fi_0f6tP1p700
    Courtesy: MDWFP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVFAU_0f6tP1p700
    Courtesy: MDWFP

Cronley caught the fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

