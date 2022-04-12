ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 4 healthiest cooking oils, according to a dietitian

By Emilia Benton
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waBon_0f6tP0wO00
Vegan food: extra virgin avocado oil in a glass bottle shot on rustic wooden table. (fcafotodigital/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve ever perused the cooking oil aisle at the grocery store, you’ve likely noticed that nowadays, your options go way beyond your typical vegetable and canola oils. There are a host of options to choose from, some of which are naturally healthier than others, in addition to lending more desirable flavors.

We talked to a registered dietitian about what some of the healthiest cooking oil choices are that will still leave your prepared meals tasting delicious.

The healthiest cooking oils

Avocado oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLIM5_0f6tP0wO00 BetterBody Foods Refined Avocado Oil BetterBody Foods amazon.com $14.82 Shop Now

According to Erin Palinski-Wade , a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes expert and author of “ 2-Day Diabetes Diet ,” avocado oil is an excellent cooking oil option because it’s rich in heart-healthy, unsaturated fats.

Avocado oil is also very versatile since it can be a staple at high temperatures up to about 520F,” she says.

Olive oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VI1ql_0f6tP0wO00 Pompeian Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Pressed, Full-Bodied Flavor Pompeian amazon.com $23.25 Shop Now

Olive oil is another versatile option that is high in healthy, unsaturated fat, says Palinski-Wade. It can typically be used to cook at temperatures up to about 350F, making it great for cold dishes as well as lightly stir-fried foods.

“Olive oil is rich in oleic acid which has been connected to reduced levels of inflammation within the body,” she says. “The antioxidants found in olive oil have also been found to be protective to the heart in helping reduce LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure levels.”

Sesame oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8Jd0_0f6tP0wO00
La Tourangelle, Toasted Sesame Oil La Tourangelle amazon.com $13.23 Shop Now

Sesame oil offers a good source of unsaturated fats along with heart-healthy antioxidants and offers a medium smoke point that makes it a great option for sauteing, says Palinski-Wade.

“Some research indicates it may also be beneficial for people with diabetes by helping to improve fasting blood sugar levels,” she adds.

Walnut oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEKW2_0f6tP0wO00
Roasted Walnut Oil, Plant-Based Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acid La Tourangelle amazon.com $6.99 Shop Now

Walnut oil contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is the most common omega-3 fatty acid. As such, it may offer anti-inflammatory benefits, Palinski-Wade says.

“However, it contains a low smoke point, and is best to use in cold dish preparations, [such as salad dressings,]” she says.

It can also be used as a baking oil and can add a desirable nutty flavor to desserts like brownies.

Is olive oil healthy?

As mentioned above, olive oil is rich in good fats and other nutrients that provide key benefits for heart health. All oils tend to be high in calories, but that’s typically not a concern for using them, since you are usually using them in small amounts for a whole recipe, or a small serving for dipping bread, for example.

Eating foods (or oils) containing good fats is actually likely to leave you feeling satisfied and prevent you from raiding your kitchen for sugary snacks likely to give you an energy crash later.

Which is healthier: avocado oil or butter?

Palinski-Wade typically recommends using avocado oil in cooking over butter for sautéing and roasting.

“This is a way to boost antioxidants and unsaturated fats over butter, which is higher in saturated fats,” she says. “In baked goods, you can replace butter in a 1:1 ratio with mashed avocado instead as another way to boost intake of healthy fats as well as fiber.”

Is avocado oil healthy?

As stated earlier, avocado oil is also rich in good-for-you fats that benefit heart health and help to leave you feeling satiated. It’s also high in vitamins A and E , which can help to promote healthy skin and fight inflammation.

“Avocado oil, like fresh avocado, is also a good source of lutein, an antioxidant that benefits eye health,” Palinski-Wade adds.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oils#Cooking Oils#Avocado Oil#Betterbody Foods#Olive
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Smoothies, According To Dietitians—It Causes Indigestion!

Smoothies are one of the most convenient options out there for anyone who wants a nutritious pick-me-up to take with them on-the-go. By blending your favorite fruits and other nourishing additions, you can easily create a go-to drink that will support your weight loss and/or overall health goals. On the flip side, certain ingredients might initiate unwanted reactions after sipping on your smoothie, such as indigestion and other uncomfortable effects, like bloating, gas, stomach pains, etc.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The best vegetables for your health, according to nutritionists

It pays to love your veggies. Especially when you’re loading up on some of the healthiest in the vegetable kingdom. Read on for a list of nutritionist-approved go-to veggies to support good health. 1. Shiitake mushrooms. "Shiitake mushrooms are not only a low-calorie vegetable but have been shown to...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

These are the worst cooking oils for your health, experts say

Next time you cook up a storm or scan an ingredient list, steer clear of these bad-for-you oils. "Chronic, low-grade inflammation is the root cause of many diseases common to Western society. This inflammation is the result of, in part, an imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids," said Trista K. Best, registered dietitian, Balance One Supplements. "Both are essential fatty acids, but omega-6 is highly inflammatory when it outnumbers omega-3's and it is consumed in large amounts in the standard American diet."
FOOD & DRINKS
natureworldnews.com

Eating Habits That Are Aging Your Body

We all wonder what the secret to eternal youth is, especially when it comes to how energetic and youthful we look and feel. In order to keep your body feeling good well into your later years, eating certain foods can actually be the key; those products include vitamins and nutrients like antioxidants, which are believed to help slow or even reverse the aging of the cells. Keeping your body youthful and healthy starts young. You can take preventative measures starting today even if you aren't at an age where you have concerns about your accumulation of years. There are some food types and eating habits that are obviously best to avoid for general health reasons, but did you know they should also be avoided because they can prematurely age your body? Let's take a look at some of the eating habits that might be aging your body so you can start to make healthy changes today!
FITNESS
LisaB

Abdominal fat may not only be from increased calories, say health experts.

How to deal with stubborn belly fat.Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash. It is officially time for 'fun in the sun,' beaches, bikinis, and shorts. A beach-ready body is a priority for many singles and couples too. Many health experts have recognized the harmful effects of abdominal fat. Several health websites, reviewed by healthcare professionals, have published articles addressing this problem. Several influencers on Youtube and TikTok have shared home remedies that have helped them. Fitness experts and physicians have identified the four primary causes of abdominal fat.
Psych Centra

The 7 Best Vitamins, Nutrients, and Herbs for Stress

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Specific vitamins, nutrients, and herbs may ease symptoms and levels of stress. These include B vitamins, vitamin C, and omega-3s. From boosting...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Surprising Truth About Microwavable Meals, According To A Registered Dietitian

Creating healthy and balanced meals to fill your diet for weight loss is essential for seeing positive changes in your body, and cooking yourself nutrient dense dishes is one of the best ways to know exactly what’s going into your body. While processed foods are generally recognized as not the healthiest options to consume regularly, it can be difficult to know where that line is drawn, particularly when it comes to microwave meals.
NUTRITION
US News and World Report

Is a High-Protein Diet Right for Me?

What to know about these increasingly popular plans. First it was the health devotee in your circle who swore by the paleo diet. Then, your social media friends started to convert to diets rich in eggs, nuts, meat and cheese. Suddenly, news headlines declared bacon and burgers were way healthier than pizza and pasta, and even your dad began the Dukan plan, a diet that wraps burrito fillings in lettuce "tortillas."
DIETS
Salon

How to focus on simple cooking, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy