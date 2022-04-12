The 4 healthiest cooking oils, according to a dietitian

Vegan food: extra virgin avocado oil in a glass bottle shot on rustic wooden table. (fcafotodigital/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve ever perused the cooking oil aisle at the grocery store, you’ve likely noticed that nowadays, your options go way beyond your typical vegetable and canola oils. There are a host of options to choose from, some of which are naturally healthier than others, in addition to lending more desirable flavors.

We talked to a registered dietitian about what some of the healthiest cooking oil choices are that will still leave your prepared meals tasting delicious.

The healthiest cooking oils

Avocado oil

According to Erin Palinski-Wade , a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes expert and author of “ 2-Day Diabetes Diet ,” avocado oil is an excellent cooking oil option because it’s rich in heart-healthy, unsaturated fats.

“ Avocado oil is also very versatile since it can be a staple at high temperatures up to about 520F,” she says.

Olive oil

Olive oil is another versatile option that is high in healthy, unsaturated fat, says Palinski-Wade. It can typically be used to cook at temperatures up to about 350F, making it great for cold dishes as well as lightly stir-fried foods.

“Olive oil is rich in oleic acid which has been connected to reduced levels of inflammation within the body,” she says. “The antioxidants found in olive oil have also been found to be protective to the heart in helping reduce LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure levels.”

Sesame oil

Sesame oil offers a good source of unsaturated fats along with heart-healthy antioxidants and offers a medium smoke point that makes it a great option for sauteing, says Palinski-Wade.

“Some research indicates it may also be beneficial for people with diabetes by helping to improve fasting blood sugar levels,” she adds.

Walnut oil

Walnut oil contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is the most common omega-3 fatty acid. As such, it may offer anti-inflammatory benefits, Palinski-Wade says.

“However, it contains a low smoke point, and is best to use in cold dish preparations, [such as salad dressings,]” she says.

It can also be used as a baking oil and can add a desirable nutty flavor to desserts like brownies.

Is olive oil healthy?

As mentioned above, olive oil is rich in good fats and other nutrients that provide key benefits for heart health. All oils tend to be high in calories, but that’s typically not a concern for using them, since you are usually using them in small amounts for a whole recipe, or a small serving for dipping bread, for example.

Eating foods (or oils) containing good fats is actually likely to leave you feeling satisfied and prevent you from raiding your kitchen for sugary snacks likely to give you an energy crash later.

Which is healthier: avocado oil or butter?

Palinski-Wade typically recommends using avocado oil in cooking over butter for sautéing and roasting.

“This is a way to boost antioxidants and unsaturated fats over butter, which is higher in saturated fats,” she says. “In baked goods, you can replace butter in a 1:1 ratio with mashed avocado instead as another way to boost intake of healthy fats as well as fiber.”

Is avocado oil healthy?

As stated earlier, avocado oil is also rich in good-for-you fats that benefit heart health and help to leave you feeling satiated. It’s also high in vitamins A and E , which can help to promote healthy skin and fight inflammation.

“Avocado oil, like fresh avocado, is also a good source of lutein, an antioxidant that benefits eye health,” Palinski-Wade adds.