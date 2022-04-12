ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing public transport getting $9.7M in federal cash

By Izzy Martin
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A hefty amount of money will be going into the City of Lansing’s public transportation infrastructure.

The Federal Transit Administration reports that the Lansing community will receive $9,691,872 in funding to better public transport.

With the multi-million dollar investment, Lansing will be able to purchase new buses and railcars, handle repair backlogs, use more sustainable technologies, increase services and add any other transit infrastructure upgrades,

The funding for Lansing was allocated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Michiganders utilize public transit every day to get groceries, stay connected with loved ones, and go to work, school, and appointments. I was proud to help secure this critical investment in the bipartisan infrastructure law – to bolster Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and ensure our public transit infrastructure can safely and efficiently transport Michiganders to where they need to go.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Public transportation provides a lifeline for many people to make sure they can get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and grocery stores. This funding will make sure that our transportation agencies can continue to provide these vital services.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

Overall, the state of Michigan will receive $198,773,307 in funding for select communities to better public transportation.

