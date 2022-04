PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin businessman indicted on federal charges of tax fraud has pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. As previously reported, Aaron J. Rossi, 39, of Bloomington is charged with three counts of making and subscribing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The government claims he filed a form for the calendar year 2015 in which he reported his taxable income at $324,836, but the court said he, “received income in addition to the amount stated in the return.”

