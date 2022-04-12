MBTA is stepping up precautions in light of NYC Subway Shooting

MBTA will be taking serious measures to help make sure Boston commuters are safe following a shooting in a New York subway station Tuesday morning.

MBTA Transit Police say they are increasing the number of uniformed officers on the system after multiple people were shot and explosives were found by first responders at Sunset Park station in Brooklyn, New York around 8:30 a.m.

A man wearing a gas mask and an orange vest was seen fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

MBTA Transit Police released a statement this morning, “At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target.”

The statement also read, “The safety and security of customers and employees is the MBTA’s top priority. If riders using the T see anything out of the ordinary, they are urged to contact Transit Police or MBTA personnel immediately.”

