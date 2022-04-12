ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU-UAB baseball game moved up to 5 p.m. Tuesday

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State baseball has moved up...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLNS

Williamston’s state title has more meaning for senior J Wallace

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been less than a month since the Williamston basketball team defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central in overtime, 68-65, to win the Division 2 state championship. The feeling of victory is starting to settle in for the Hornets, after ending an 82-year championship drought. In that game, senior guard J Wallace […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Uab#Msu Uab#The Sec Network
The Tuscaloosa News

Martavious Russell's father played at Ole Miss, but he signed with Mississippi State basketball

BUHL – Sipsey Valley boys basketball star Martavious Russell has every ounce of support from his father Marvin Moore, a former Ole Miss men's basketball player. Russell, a three-time All-State selection and two-time Tuscaloosa News Super Five MVP, signed his letter of intent to Mississippi State on Wednesday afternoon in the Sipsey Valley gym.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy