MSU-UAB baseball game moved up to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Things haven’t always been smooth for LSU baseball in Jay Johnson’s debut season, but the resurgent Tigers are headed in the right direction after a series sweep of Mississippi State. Here what the head coach had to say on WWL and Audacy.
The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team returns to the road for non-conference action Tuesday, traveling to No. 11-ranked Southern Miss for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been less than a month since the Williamston basketball team defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central in overtime, 68-65, to win the Division 2 state championship. The feeling of victory is starting to settle in for the Hornets, after ending an 82-year championship drought. In that game, senior guard J Wallace […]
Alabama softball is set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a Southeastern Conference three-game series starting Thursday, April 14. Thursday's first pitch is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Alabama enters the first game 33-6 overall and 10-5 in the SEC. Most recently, the Crimson Tide beat the...
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
BUHL – Sipsey Valley boys basketball star Martavious Russell has every ounce of support from his father Marvin Moore, a former Ole Miss men's basketball player. Russell, a three-time All-State selection and two-time Tuscaloosa News Super Five MVP, signed his letter of intent to Mississippi State on Wednesday afternoon in the Sipsey Valley gym.
