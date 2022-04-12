ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Five Finger Death Punch coming to Bangor

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced on Tuesday that Five Finger Death...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Bangor Daily News

Italian eatery that reopened in downtown Bangor in 2019 is for sale

Tesoro, a fixture in the Bangor restaurant scene, is for sale three years after a set of new owners transformed the restaurant from a traditional pizza parlor into a casual dining spot. The Italian eatery located on Harlow Street has stood there for more than 25 years. It reopened in...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Bangor Daily News

A rare golden eagle was caught on camera eating along a Maine stream

Making proper identification of some birds seen in Maine can be tricky. Habitat, time of year, lighting conditions and location all affect our ability to see a bird and be able to accurately recognize the physical characteristics, behaviors or vocalizations that set it apart. That job is made even more...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

These newly-opened businesses are bringing distinctive new flavors to Bangor

Brilliant purple sponge cakes, artisan German breads and pastries and mouth-watering charcuterie boards are just some of the goodies these new Bangor-area food businesses are selling. Baked By Joy and Bread With Character, which both sell their goodies at the Bangor European Market on Saturday mornings, and Downtown Charcuterie, which...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Watch this beautiful Canada lynx stroll along a frozen Maine pond

Allie Ladd has done it again. The wildlife enthusiast from Byron continues to capture some amazing footage of animals in western Maine. Today’s offering features another unique view of a Canada lynx. Ladd again exhibits his knack for finding the perfect camera placement to capture this cool footage. The...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy