ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Ulta’s Spring Beauty Haul Event Includes 40% Off Your Fave Brands

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your party music because Ulta Beauty has a new sale going on. While you may be used to the brand’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, there’s no way you saw these new deals dropping so soon. To make the most of this surprising and exciting ongoing sale, here are...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Store#Beauty Products#Christmas#Colourpop#Elite Daily
Us Weekly

This Bestselling Blouse Is Taking Amazon by Storm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You never know when you’re going to stumble on your new favorite piece of clothing — though your chances are definitely heightened when you’re shopping with Us. Still, that moment you see it for the first time is […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How Kohl's became such a mess

In 2018, Kohl's was a bright spot in the beleaguered department store sector. Sales were growing, Kohl's stock price was booming and new CEO Michelle Gass was earning widespread praise for her creative approach, including partnering with Amazon to offer free Amazon returns at Kohl's stores. Out of the three...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
BGR.com

15 Amazon deals on best-selling home products everyone should have

It doesn’t matter whether you live in a tiny apartment or a palatial house. In either case, there are some home products that everyone should have. Some of the best home products on Amazon are meant to make your life easier. Others are meant to spruce up your home decor. And some are just must-have items that should be staples in every household. Whatever the case, however, so many home products on Amazon have one thing in common: they go on sale with huge discounts.
SHOPPING
People

This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some dread the chill of winter while others dread allergies that come with spring (and rightfully so). Thankfully, you still have time to prepare for the pollen-filled months ahead to ensure you can enjoy sleeping with the windows open without causing your sinuses to suffer. An air purifier might be the key to putting your allergy symptoms at bay, and we found one on Amazon that's on sale.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
Elite Daily

The Best Drugstore CC Creams

CC creams are slightly rarer than their more common cousins, BB creams and tinted moisturizers — though admittedly, all of these products work similarly. (For a quick refresher, BB creams usually offer several skin care benefits; tinted moisturizers are exactly what they sound like; and CC creams focus more on color-correcting.) Frustratingly, CC creams that are affordable and accessible for a wide range of skin tones are even more difficult to find. That’s what makes the best drugstore CC creams so rare: They all cost less than $20, do several jobs at once — from evening out discoloration to protecting your skin from sun damage — and have much more inclusive shade ranges than most. Below, you can learn more about each product, and shop them all on Amazon.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

ColourPop And Peeps' Delicious New Collab Is Way Better Than Candy

Your favorite holiday treat just got a beauty makeover. In all its marshmallow and pastel goodness, Peeps are coming to ColourPop just in time for the Easter holiday in the sweetest mashup, featuring tons of Super Shock Shadows and Glowing Lip shades. The entire collection drops tomorrow, April 8, so you can both look like a Peep while you enjoy the delicious seasonal candy.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy