Kim Kardashian is revealing how she and Pete Davidson became an item and how the path to their romance was a little more prolonged than we thought!. Looking back on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s initial romantic spark and most of us may be thinking of that fated kiss between the two as Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live sketch from last fall. The tale of Kim and Pete, however, apparently goes back a bit further, as Kim recently revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. The reality star divulged how she and Pete saw each other at the Met Gala last September and, at that point, they already knew Kim was slated to host SNL. Kim was “so nervous” and the seasoned comedian offered a helping hand.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO