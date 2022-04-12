Emergency crews respond to collision in Great Falls

Emergency crews responded to a collision in Great Falls on Tuesday morning (April 12, 2022).

The crash happened near the intersection of 36th Avenue NE and 2nd Street; a witness said it happened at about 7:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that the collision involved at least one car and one school bus.

Roads were and continue to be snow-covered and slick.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries, and we do not know if there were any students on the bus at the time.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

