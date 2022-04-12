ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brooklyn shooting: How to mark yourself safe on Facebook during a disaster

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTDFV_0f6tNdaQ00

People who live in a community impacted by a mass shooting, natural disaster or any other crisis can mark themselves as safe using Facebook .

During an incident, the social media giant will send users of its platform a notification asking if they are safe.

The feature allows users in the area to broadcast to their Facebook friends that they are safe, and for others to check on them.

Facebook introduced the feature in 2011 but until the 2015 Paris terror attacks it had only been used for natural disasters.

The company says it uses a string of different factors in deciding who gets the notification. According to Facebook, these may include the city the user has listed in their profile, or their current location if the user has given Facebook access to their phone or tablet’s location.

The company may also send the notification if a large number of users in the same area are talking about the incident.

If the user is not in the impacted area or they do not want to share that information they can click “Doesn’t Apply To Me.” If they want to verify that they are safe then the user can click “I’m Safe.”

Users who do not receive a prompt but are in the affected area can also mark themselves as safe by navigating to Facebook’s Crisis Response section . Once there, users can click “learn more” on a recent crisis, at which point they will be asked if they wish to state that they are “safe”.

People can also find out if a friend or loved one is safe during a crisis using Facebook.

To ask if someone else is safe during a disaster:

Go to Crisis Response and select a Crisis page.

On the Crisis page, click Safety Check.

Under Friends in the area, you will see a list of your friends who are Marked Safe and a list of your friends who are Not Marked Safe Yet. Use the search bar to search for a friend using their name. You can only ask people you are friends with on Facebook if they’re safe, by clicking “Ask If Safe” next to the person’s name.

You can find our live coverage of the Brooklyn shooting here .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. The decision is aimed at two things:...
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

How Facebook Tried to Ratfuck TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Media coverage of TikTok often centers on parents being absolutely scared shitless of what their kids are doing on the app — from the Devious Licks trend, in which parents were warned that their children were destroying school property en masse, to National Shoot Up Your School Day, a baseless hoax that postulated TikTokers were telling children to avoid school on a certain day due to a prospective mass shooting event. Most of the time, there’s little evidence to support there’s any truth behind these “trends,” yet news outlets breathlessly report on them....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to create or duplicate an event on Facebook

Gather round, congregate, or assemble your forces on Facebook. Events let you organize and participate in real-world gatherings with other people on Facebook. Events can center around just about any topic online or in-person. They can be private, meaning they are only visible to those you have invited, or public, meaning anyone on Facebook can find them. Here’s how to create or duplicate an event on Facebook.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Shooting#Disaster
Android Authority

How to turn on dark mode on Facebook

Aside from looking pretty cool, dark mode helps to reduce glare and give your eyes a break from bright screens. While not for everyone, the dark mode is best suited for late-night social media scrolling. The feature has become so popular that pretty much everyone uses it. Here’s how to turn on dark mode on Facebook.
INTERNET
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

Mark Zuckerberg thinks this looks like a home office

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a real, human man who works — understands the plight of those who work remotely. The 37-year-old founder of one of the world’s largest companies is actually working remotely as you read this. But unlike you or me, Zuckerberg’s home office is in the metaverse. Zuckerberg on Facebook today teased an upcoming software update to the Quest 2’s Horizon Home that includes a home office space. It looks kind of like a Blue Bottle Coffee, or maybe a dentist’s office. But it’s in VR, you see.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Girl, 7, grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday, police said. The girl and her 28-year-old mom were at the corner of Surf Avenue and West 30th Street when they heard gunshots around 3 p.m., officials said. They rushed home to their apartment. About two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy