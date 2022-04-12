Brooklyn subway shooting: At least five shot as explosion rocks morning rush hour

A manhunt is under way for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

At least 13 people have been injured - at least five of them shot - in the shock incident that unfolded at around 8:30am at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the station and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Any motive behind the incident is not yet known.

