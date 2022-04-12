ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospitality chiefs call for in-depth probe into pandemic curbs ‘damage’

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXKJc_0f6tNUal00

Three hospitality industry veterans have called for a more in-depth probe into the “wide-reaching damage” caused by restrictions on the sector, claiming the Government’s draft Covid-19 inquiry does not go far enough.

Hugh Osmond, founder of Punch Taverns , Sacha Lord, founder of The Warehouse Project and Parklife festival, and Michael Kill, chief executive officer of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) criticised the initial draft in a response to Government .

The Government confirmed the draft terms of its Covid-19 inquiry last week highlighting the areas it will investigate.

The draft says that its scope will cover the hospitality sector however the bosses warned that they do not believe it will provide sufficient focus on how a variety of pandemic restrictions impacted firms.

They have call also called for an “urgent interim report” assessing the economic impact of closing hospitality, claiming that a lengthy process as part of the full report could take too long to address industry concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz0Xi_0f6tNUal00

The trio said: “If complete closure of the industry becomes the expected response, the sector will become un-investable.

“The importance of the timing of such a report is crucial.

“If the Inquiry waits until the end of its process before producing a report, further waves of Covid may have hit, and it may already be too late for the sector to recover.”

The group also called for specific hospitality related policies, such as enforced table service, substantial meal requirements, Eat Out To Help Out and the 10pm curfew, to be assessed as part of the process.

They also argued that the inquiry should work towards producing a framework to assess whether future proposed restrictions are justifiable.

“To fail to address any of the industry-specific measures will mean that the collective impact of the rules which were being imposed in succession of each other and contemporaneously will not be properly represented or considered by the Inquiry,” the trio added.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Rice Shortages Look Likely — Should the U.S. Be Concerned?

In regards to a rice shortage, the question isn’t if, but when. Food shortages have steadily risen over the past few months, some of which can be attributed to the Russian-Ukraine war. Consumers have struggled to get their hands on things like poultry, baby formula, and even avocados. Now, researchers are concerned that a rice shortage could ensue in the future.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Lord
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

China Labels U.S. Concerns Over COVID Regulations 'Groundless Accusations'

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States late on Saturday after it raised concerns over China's coronavirus control measures. The U.S. State Department said on Friday that non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate and families of U.S. employees could leave due to a surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Government#Punch Taverns#Ntia#Inquiry#Covid
The Atlantic

The Final Blow to Hong Kong

Few places have inspired more tropes and clichés than Hong Kong. A bridge between East and West. A gateway to China—or China’s to the world. “They strike a gong and fire off a mid-day gun,” one 1960s travel promo for the city declared. Buried under...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS News

U.S. expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution

The Biden administration on Monday expanded existing U.S. travel bans against Chinese officials whom it accuses of repressing ethnic and religious minorities. The State Department said it is barring those targeted from traveling to the United States due to their involvement in crackdowns on freedom of speech and religion in China and abroad. The department did not identify which officials would be subject to the expanded ban nor say how many would be affected.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Parts of the U.S. Deal With Cement and Concrete Shortage, Not Nationwide

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers and businesses have faced many shortages. The shortages have ranged from daily-use grocery products to sophisticated semiconductors for cars. Some consumers have also been facing a shortage of cement and concrete. Article continues below advertisement. Is there a cement and concrete shortage...
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Get tough on China

Former President Donald Trump sent a wake-up call to America when he stood up to China, called it out as a threat to the international community, and demanded better deals to protect American workers. Before Trump’s get-tough strategy, China was taking advantage of us. Corporations shifted jobs to China, chasing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy