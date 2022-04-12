ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 43

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfTBx_0f6tNTi200

The death toll from landslides and floods that hit the central and southern Philippines after a summer tropical depression unleashed days of pounding rain has risen to at least 43, with 28 others missing, officials said Tuesday.

More than 100 villagers were injured in landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province over the weekend and early Monday, officials said. Army , police and other rescuers were struggling with mud and unstable heaps of earth and debris to find the missing villagers.

“We are saddened by this dreadful incident that caused an unfortunate loss of lives and destruction of properties,” said army brigade commander Col. Noel Vestuir, who was helping oversee the search and rescue.

Thirty-six of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, military and local officials said. Seven other people drowned in floodwaters in the central provinces of Samar and Negros Oriental and southern Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental provinces.

More rescuers and heavy equipment, including backhoes, arrived in the landslide-hit villages in Baybay, but continuing rain and muddy ground have hampered the efforts. “The challenge is, it’s continuing to rain and we cannot immediately clear the landslide areas,” Vestuir said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers Monday in flooded central communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

CBS News

More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides on Philippine villages

Bunga, Philippines — The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides. Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City in the central province of Leyte in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
WTRF- 7News

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake was felt in Japan late Wednesday, local time. Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a high-tide warning, and no tsunami alert was immediately issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami is not expected in […]
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
Bridget Mulroy

Atlantic Volcanoes Giving Signs They're About to Blow

Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Agaton Makes Landfall in the Philippines, Continues to Wreak Havoc in Central and Southern Regions

Tropical Storm Agaton, internationally known as Tropical Storm Megi, made landfall in the Philippines, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Although Megi has reportedly weakened based on the latest updates, the storm still poses a threat to the country's major islands of Visayas and Mindanao. Tropical Storm Agaton. Megi formed...
International Business Times

Toll Hits 259 In South Africa's Deadliest Floods On Record

Devastating floods killed 259 in and around the South African city of Durban, a senior government official said Wednesday, after hillsides were washed away, homes collapsed, and more people were still feared missing. The heaviest rains in 60 years pummelled Durban's municipality, known as eThekwini. According to an AFP tally,...
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding Affects over 20,000 Homes in Southern Thailand

Thailand is battered by several days of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. As a result, thousands of homes are starting to be submerged in the southern parts of the country, including in the provinces of Chumphon, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Surat Thani. Torrential Rain and Flash Floods. The...
IFLScience

People Avoided Chile's Coast For 1,000 Years After Ancient Megatsunami

Evidence of an earthquake off the coast of Chile as powerful as any recorded has been found by archaeologists. The quake generated an enormous tsunami, devastating for people living on the coastal plain. For a thousand years after the megaquake, inhabitants of the area moved their dwellings and burial sites to higher ground – despite the inconvenience when the sea was their main food source.
