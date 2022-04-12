ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.

Lucy Letby , 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court .

Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.

The parents of two of her alleged victims sat in the public gallery during the hearing, while more watched via videolink from Chester Crown Court.

Letby is alleged to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital , in Chester.

She denies the murder of five baby boys and three baby girls and the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was remanded back into custody by Mr Justice Goss as the hearing concluded.

He told the defendant: “Lucy Letby you will remain in custody where you are presently and there will be another hearing of this case in the early part of June.

“You will be required to attend, either in person, or over the link; it is a matter that will be considered nearer the time.”

A date of 4 October has been set for Letby’s trial, estimated to last up to six months at Manchester Crown Court.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Olivia Pearson
1d ago

I love how people thinking she looks so 'angelic'. That's how evil works. It's not going to come at you with dreaded hair and dark skin because your bigotry makes you assume the worse when you see someone who looks like that. Nah, evil is going to sucker you in with blonde hair and blue eyes and go for the kill.

Reply(13)
23
Freya'sdottir X
1d ago

too bad the UK doesn't have the death penalty. if anyone deserves it, she most certainly does.

Reply(2)
18
Brian
1d ago

If you can put this lady identification in the article then there is no reason to leave out the names of the parents and the babies. Tell the entire story or don't report any of it

Reply(11)
13
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Videolink#Manchester Crown Court#Chester Crown Court
