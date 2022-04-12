ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: More rely on melatonin to fall asleep at night

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.

In an attempt to battle sleep deprivation and serious health repercussions it can cause, more and more people take melatonin supplements, a move that could prove more harmful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a third of Americans fail to get enough sleep each night. Even pre-pandemic, melatonin use climbed fivefold, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Society.

Click here to learn more.

