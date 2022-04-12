ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Finds Jar of Ashes at Goodwill in Viral Clip: 'Super Sad'

By Amanda Spence
 1 day ago
"And you know whoever handled that had to look in there and see the ashes," a TikToker commented. "Then carefully placed it on the shelf for...

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
20 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamoured with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

