ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DJ Khaled got his spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with support from JAY-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuHFI_0f6tNIFH00

Another one! DJ Khaled has a new accolade, his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The ceremony for Khaled’s star dedication took place Monday (April 11) in Hollywood, California.

Listen to DJ Khaled Radio now on Audacy

Khaled’s wife Nicole Turk and his two sons Asahd and Aalam were present for the momentous ceremony. In addition to his family, there was a star-studded list of attendees including friends, collaborators, and supporters. Firstly, the famous DJ and producer was introduced by Fat Joe . “When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them,” Fat Joe announced. JAY-Z , Diddy , Jeezy , N.O.R.E . and Teyana Taylo r were also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYmH8_0f6tNIFH00
Photo credit Getty Images

“You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here… Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything,” Diddy added. DJ Khaled gave a heartfelt acceptance speech afterwards, ending with his personal mantra. “We the best. It’s not just me, it’s we,” Khaled announced.

The 46-year-old music pioneer has decades worth of accomplishments such as platinum albums, chart-topping collaborations, and several awards. His latest album Khaled Khlaed debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. Born to Palestinian immigrants, DJ Khaled – full name Khaled Mohammed Khaled, worked his way up from a record store employee to a radio DJ. Eventually, the hitmaker became a star in his own right with 12 studio albums.

Khaled calls his latest accomplishment a blessing. Currently he is gearing up for the next phase of his career and working on new music, according to Variety .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Footage Of Jay Z’s 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance With Michael Jackson Discovered

Click here to read the full article. Footage has surfaced of Jay Z’s legendary 2001 performance at New York City radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert, during which he famously brought out late music icon Michael Jackson onstage. The clip, which was uploaded on YouTube by HipHopVCR, includes the clearest footage of Hov’s performance from that day that’s been made available thus far. The performance, which took place in June 2001 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., included a number of memorable moments that added to Jay Z’s legend. One of the more notable highlights was Hov’s debut of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Jeezy
Person
Fat Joe
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy