DJ Khaled got his spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with support from JAY-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe

Another one! DJ Khaled has a new accolade, his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The ceremony for Khaled’s star dedication took place Monday (April 11) in Hollywood, California.

Khaled’s wife Nicole Turk and his two sons Asahd and Aalam were present for the momentous ceremony. In addition to his family, there was a star-studded list of attendees including friends, collaborators, and supporters. Firstly, the famous DJ and producer was introduced by Fat Joe . “When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them,” Fat Joe announced. JAY-Z , Diddy , Jeezy , N.O.R.E . and Teyana Taylo r were also in attendance.

Photo credit Getty Images

“You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here… Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything,” Diddy added. DJ Khaled gave a heartfelt acceptance speech afterwards, ending with his personal mantra. “We the best. It’s not just me, it’s we,” Khaled announced.

The 46-year-old music pioneer has decades worth of accomplishments such as platinum albums, chart-topping collaborations, and several awards. His latest album Khaled Khlaed debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. Born to Palestinian immigrants, DJ Khaled – full name Khaled Mohammed Khaled, worked his way up from a record store employee to a radio DJ. Eventually, the hitmaker became a star in his own right with 12 studio albums.

Khaled calls his latest accomplishment a blessing. Currently he is gearing up for the next phase of his career and working on new music, according to Variety .

