Ja'Marr Chase sees himself going to 'multiple' Super Bowls with Joe Burrow

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase established himself as an impact player in his rookie season, breaking records en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

But he's not worried about peaking too early.

The 22-year-old Offensive Rookie of the Year thinks he has a good chance to play in "multiple" Super Bowls so long as quarterback Joe Burrow -- his teammate at LSU -- is under center for Cincinnati.

"I feel like I got a chance, I feel like I got multiple chances, now that I got the same quarterback from college," Chase told Chad Johnson on the I Am Athlete podcast . "It's happened before, it could happen again."

Chase said it "hurt" when the Bengals lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LIV, and it took him about "three days" to get over it.

But now he's looking forward to getting back to his winning ways with Burrow, with whom he won a national title at LSU.

"I enjoy the process, I'm not going to dwell on it. I'm young, 21 -- just turned 22 -- so I'm still living, not going to be too hard on myself.

"My first championship I won was in college -- I never really made it to the championship in football. Then I got to the NFL, and Burrow put us on his back, and we kept going."

And Chase has personal goals in addition to his hope for the Bengals to return to the big game.

The former No. 5 overall draft pick revealed he wants to win the "triple crown" of receiving.

"My biggest goal this year -- and not just this year, but going forward -- is the triple crown. ... Most touchdowns, most receptions, and most yards in a season."

"If you don't get it," joked Johnson, "I'm going to stop eating McDonald's."

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram