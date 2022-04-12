ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase sees himself going to 'multiple' Super Bowls with Joe Burrow

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maKWk_0f6tNHMY00

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase established himself as an impact player in his rookie season, breaking records en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

But he's not worried about peaking too early.

The 22-year-old Offensive Rookie of the Year thinks he has a good chance to play in "multiple" Super Bowls so long as quarterback Joe Burrow -- his teammate at LSU -- is under center for Cincinnati.

"I feel like I got a chance, I feel like I got multiple chances, now that I got the same quarterback from college," Chase told Chad Johnson on the I Am Athlete podcast . "It's happened before, it could happen again."

Chase said it "hurt" when the Bengals lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LIV, and it took him about "three days" to get over it.

But now he's looking forward to getting back to his winning ways with Burrow, with whom he won a national title at LSU.

"I enjoy the process, I'm not going to dwell on it. I'm young, 21 -- just turned 22 -- so I'm still living, not going to be too hard on myself.

"My first championship I won was in college -- I never really made it to the championship in football. Then I got to the NFL, and Burrow put us on his back, and we kept going."

And Chase has personal goals in addition to his hope for the Bengals to return to the big game.

The former No. 5 overall draft pick revealed he wants to win the "triple crown" of receiving.

"My biggest goal this year -- and not just this year, but going forward -- is the triple crown. ... Most touchdowns, most receptions, and most yards in a season."

"If you don't get it," joked Johnson, "I'm going to stop eating McDonald's."

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Mcdonald, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL RB Reportedly Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested. Per Andy Salter, Walton is accused of pointing a gun at a man and demanding his Rolex and other watches. Police also say that this incident was caught on video back in February. Walton is going to remain in jail...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Marr#American Football#Lsu
The Independent

Driver believes he saw NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins minutes before his death

A man has said that he believes he saw Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins just minutes before he was hit by a dump truck and killed in a highway accident in Florida. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Haskins was on foot trying to cross the lanes going west on Interstate 595 on Saturday morning when he was hit by the dump truck. “I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” Chris Stanley told NBC 6 South Florida. He said he was driving home after leaving the airport and as...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
The Spun

There’s Growing Chatter Of A Surprise No. 1 Overall Pick

The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and there’s growing speculation that the No. 1 overall pick might not be Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is seen by many as the best overall player in this draft, but the Jaguars could go in a different direction. Mike Garafolo has heard the same chatter as Peter Schrager that Travon Walker could go first overall.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jaguars Player Said About Urban Meyer

Travis Etienne’s rookie season ended before it ever really began due to a Lisfranc injury. But the former Clemson back says it wasn’t all bad. When asked about missing the Jaguars’ Urban Meyer-led mess of a 2021, Etienne kept it real: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy