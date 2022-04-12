St. Cloud man charged with kicking woman, breaking her ribs Saturday

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces three felony assault charges after allegedly kicking a woman Saturday, resulting in multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Terry Marcell Allen, 63, is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault and felony third-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint against him, a St. Cloud Police officer was dispatched to the St. Cloud Hospital Saturday afternoon on report of a domestic assault.

A woman at the hospital told police Allen assaulted her earlier that morning after an argument. She said Allen threatened her and grabbed her by the hair then dragged her throughout the residence, kicked her in the back of the head, chest and abdomen area, forced her on her feet, pushed her head into a neighbor's door and stepped on her.

The woman said she could not breathe after several of the kicks to her chest and said she could hear her ribs crack as she was hit, the complaint said.

The woman said a few hours later she went to the hospital and was treated for multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung, which the police officer confirmed with the woman's nurse.

Allen was previously convicted of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Traverse County in 2017 and had a prior conviction for felony threats of violence in Traverse County in 2017.

Allen was booked in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled for Tuesday.