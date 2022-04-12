ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Not a Drill: Baccarat Rouge 540 Is On Sale (Just In Time For Mother’s Day)

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if you know nothing about fragrance, chances are you’ve heard the name Baccarat Rouge 540 . This, along with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille are among the most well-known scents on the market—and deservedly so. The rich aromas exude sex appeal, class and ambiance. The former is among my favorite perfumes to wear (the latter is my favorite for my boyfriend to wear) thanks to its ability to transition from season to season while holding somehow holding its own. Hot days, windy hours and rainy nights have nothing on Baccarat. It’s among the few luxury purchases I actively recommend my friends, family and even strangers to invest in. After all, nothing lasts quite like a good fragrance.

Because this scent is so heralded among fragrance obsessives and novices alike, it’s hard to get on sale. But about once a year I spot it as part of a deal, and this time I found it among a treasure trove of designer discounts. Saks Fifth Avenue is having the fragrance sale to end all fragrance sales—and just in time for Mother’s Day. It includes Burberry, Cartier, Versace and even Tom Ford. Truly, it doesn’t get better than this selection. But my eyes are glued only to Baccarat.

Originally created to celebrate Baccarat’s 250th birthday, the woody jasmine scent become an overnight sensation. So much so that it became a permanent fixture among Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s impressive lineup. The notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris combine to form a truly unique experience that somehow smells unique on whoever wears it.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Usually $325 for a large 2.4oz bottle, you can shop the celebrated scent for just over $276 today . The 25 percent markdowns is as good as any on this luxe parfum. If you wait around for a better deal, you’ll be left staring at the computer for, well, probably your whole life. Like I said, fragrances this beloved rarely drop in price unless something big is happening.



Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $276.25 (originally $325)


Buy Now

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for something that will wow your mom on Mother’s Day , this is it. Her special holiday will be as special as ever when she’s gifted this fragrance (that she’s probably been dreaming about for years). It’s the kind of gift that makes her feel like the incredible person she is. It’s classy, luxurious and can be worn over and over. Each spritz she uses will remind her of you, and just how incredible you make her feel.

For a 1.18 oz bottle, you’ll get a near $30 discount , taking you from $195 to $166. This size is ideal for people on the go, as it slips into purses and handbags with ease.



Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $166.75 (originally $195)


Buy Now

Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum

Think of this as Baccarat Rouge 540’s extremely successful and luxury-loving older sibling. It has the same jasmine and saffron flavor notes with some added layers. Moroccon almond and musky wood accord take this fragrance to the next level. These additions enhance the scent and make it a bit more of a crowd-stopper. A bit more masculine, it’s the genderless scent that anyone can wear with ease.

What’s more, the bottle itself acts as a piece of decor. When you have this fragrance on your bedside table or armoire, you don’t need anything else.



Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum $369.75 (originally $435)


Buy Now

Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist

The first thing I learned about fragrance is that it lasts the longest when it’s sprayed in your hair, but I hate feeling like I’m wasting it by doing this. If your mom already loves Baccarat and has a few bottles already, this hair mist is the perfect addition to her collection. It’ll allow her to add even more of the aroma to her routine, without wasting any of her beloved favorites. Additionally, it’s a cost-effective alternative to spending a couple hundred on a whole bottle of perfume.



Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist $72.75 (originally $85)


Buy Now
More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

5 Plastic-Surgeon Approved Anti-Aging Products to Buy From Sephora’s Huge Spring Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that we love all things beauty and skincare here at StyleCaster. A day doesn’t go by where we don’t discover our new favorite dark spot-erasing serum or research out some of the most quintessential Dyson dupes on the market. All this is to say that right now we’re living in our Super Bowl moment. The reason why? Sephora’s massive spring sale is here, y’all! This means you can get huge...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The 18 Best Places To Buy Jewelry Online, No Matter Your Budget

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s the thing: I love shoes and bags as much as the next gal, but I have a special place in my heart for jewelry. I am actually obsessed with my small collection. However, I also am constantly on the hunt for something new and shiny to wear. So, I’ve rounded up a few of the best places to buy jewelry online so everyone can satisfy their inner magpie. Apologies in advance to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Next Mother’s Day beauty box has landed with £90 worth of products for just £28

Mother’s Day falls on 27 March this year, which doesn’t leave too long to find the perfect gift – especially if you’re after something thoughtful, personal and within a reasonable budget. Of course, flowers, chocolate and hampers are lovely, but some mums out there just really love their beauty products.Luckily, Next is here to help, with a personalised beauty box filled with over £90’s worth of luxury products for just £28. Yes, it may sound too good to be true, but we promise it’s real.Beauty boxes have increased in popularity in recent years, as they’ve proved one of the easiest...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
StyleCaster

I’m A Shopping Writer & Here Are The 7 Things I Actually Bought From Sephora’s Spring Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring has sprung and so has Sephora’s Spring Savings Event. If you’re in search of something to get you excited for the beautiful season ahead, look no further than this massive beauty sale. It’s an event all of us makeup, hair and skincare junkies rush to, and where we burn a hole through our pockets but try not to think about it. I actually already shopped the sale (shoutout to my fellow Rouge members!)...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

K-Fed Just Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy With Her New Fiancé—Here’s How He Really Feels

Click here to read the full article. Happy for her. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ pregnancy with Sam Asghari’s baby is nothing but support for his ex-wife. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News in a statement on April 11, 2022. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.” K-Fed’s statement came after Britney announced in an Instagram post on April 11 that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari (whom she got engaged to...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Perfumes#Just In Time#Fragrances#Baccarat Rouge#Saks Fifth Avenue#Burberry Cartier
StyleCaster

Zodiac Signs Easily Fooled: These 4 Signs Ignore All Glaring Red Flags

Click here to read the full article. Everyone knows that one person who turns a blind eye when it comes to their lying, cheating, flakey or rude partner. OK, let’s be real—we all have been there. But, there are certain zodiac signs who are easily fooled. These signs struggle to see reality because of their perception of love and therefore stay in a relationship much longer than they should (or take forever to get over someone).  As a friend, it can be really hard to watch someone you care about be indifferent to their partner’s red flags or worse—see them and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

A-Rod Just Reacted to J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben—Here’s How He Really Feels

Click here to read the full article. An awkward play. After hearing news about Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez puts in his two cents on the newly engaged couple.  The Marry Me star and the Argo director announced their engagement on April 9, 2022 on Lopez’s newsletter On the JLo. Lopez was first spotted with the green engagement ring on April 7 causing rumors that the couple was engaged again after 18 years. Lopez’s sister confirmed the announcement as well on Instagram with a picture of the stunning ring writing, “So this happened. Love you @Jlo #benaffleck.” On the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Will Smith Just Reacted to His Oscars Ban—Here’s What He Really Thinks of the Academy’s Decision

Click here to read the full article. Immediately after the Academy of Motion Pictures’ decision to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for the next ten years, the actor has come forward with his thoughts. Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022. Weeks later, on April 8, 2022, the Academy held a meeting to determine if Smith’s award should be revoked following his altercation with Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony. While the Academy allowed Smith to keep his trophy,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

Click here to read the full article. We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive. The moon aspects Jupiter and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Does Britney See Her Kids? Here’s Her Custody Agreement With K-Fed Amid Her Pregnancy

Click here to read the full article. Ever since her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ custody of her kids with Kevin Federline has been subject to changes. It begs the question: Where does their custody agreement stand today? Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together. The pair welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second son, Jayden James, was born in 2006. Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their youngest child. The singer cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement & If She’s Invited to the Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the family. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement shows she knows Bennifer is in it for the long run. Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Affleck’s split from Lopez, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022. “So I have a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

J-Lo Was Just Spotted With a Dazzling Diamond Ring—Here’s If She’s Secretly Engaged to Ben

Click here to read the full article. And…where’s the ring? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engagement rumors are circulating again after the Marry Me star was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger while on a casual shopping spree with her 14-year-old daughter. Photos obtained by Page Six depict Lopez in a long flowing Zimmermann’s Juliette dress, with her daughter in a more casual gear with jeans and a shirt. However, the most noticeable item that was on the “Jenny from the Block” singer was a giant cut diamond ring on her left finger. Lopez, for her part,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Introduced His Girlfriend to His Family Amid Reports Kim Met Pete’s Grandparents

Click here to read the full article. Meet the folks! Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones was officially introduced to his family when the couple celebrated Ye’s grandmother’s 85th birthday on April 4, 2022, according to Hollywood Life. West’s cousin posted the interaction on his Instagram account, with the whole extended family surprising the matriarch for her big day. West and Jones have been linked since February 2022 after the rapper broke things off with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Fox called off the relationship after Ye’s “insistent pleas” to get back with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Since then, Ye started...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy