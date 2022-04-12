Not a Drill: Baccarat Rouge 540 Is On Sale (Just In Time For Mother’s Day)

Click here to read the full article.

Even if you know nothing about fragrance, chances are you’ve heard the name Baccarat Rouge 540 . This, along with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille are among the most well-known scents on the market—and deservedly so. The rich aromas exude sex appeal, class and ambiance. The former is among my favorite perfumes to wear (the latter is my favorite for my boyfriend to wear) thanks to its ability to transition from season to season while holding somehow holding its own. Hot days, windy hours and rainy nights have nothing on Baccarat. It’s among the few luxury purchases I actively recommend my friends, family and even strangers to invest in. After all, nothing lasts quite like a good fragrance.

Because this scent is so heralded among fragrance obsessives and novices alike, it’s hard to get on sale. But about once a year I spot it as part of a deal, and this time I found it among a treasure trove of designer discounts. Saks Fifth Avenue is having the fragrance sale to end all fragrance sales—and just in time for Mother’s Day. It includes Burberry, Cartier, Versace and even Tom Ford. Truly, it doesn’t get better than this selection. But my eyes are glued only to Baccarat.

Originally created to celebrate Baccarat’s 250th birthday, the woody jasmine scent become an overnight sensation. So much so that it became a permanent fixture among Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s impressive lineup. The notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris combine to form a truly unique experience that somehow smells unique on whoever wears it.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Usually $325 for a large 2.4oz bottle, you can shop the celebrated scent for just over $276 today . The 25 percent markdowns is as good as any on this luxe parfum. If you wait around for a better deal, you’ll be left staring at the computer for, well, probably your whole life. Like I said, fragrances this beloved rarely drop in price unless something big is happening.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for something that will wow your mom on Mother’s Day , this is it. Her special holiday will be as special as ever when she’s gifted this fragrance (that she’s probably been dreaming about for years). It’s the kind of gift that makes her feel like the incredible person she is. It’s classy, luxurious and can be worn over and over. Each spritz she uses will remind her of you, and just how incredible you make her feel.

For a 1.18 oz bottle, you’ll get a near $30 discount , taking you from $195 to $166. This size is ideal for people on the go, as it slips into purses and handbags with ease.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum

Think of this as Baccarat Rouge 540’s extremely successful and luxury-loving older sibling. It has the same jasmine and saffron flavor notes with some added layers. Moroccon almond and musky wood accord take this fragrance to the next level. These additions enhance the scent and make it a bit more of a crowd-stopper. A bit more masculine, it’s the genderless scent that anyone can wear with ease.

What’s more, the bottle itself acts as a piece of decor. When you have this fragrance on your bedside table or armoire, you don’t need anything else.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist

The first thing I learned about fragrance is that it lasts the longest when it’s sprayed in your hair, but I hate feeling like I’m wasting it by doing this. If your mom already loves Baccarat and has a few bottles already, this hair mist is the perfect addition to her collection. It’ll allow her to add even more of the aroma to her routine, without wasting any of her beloved favorites. Additionally, it’s a cost-effective alternative to spending a couple hundred on a whole bottle of perfume.